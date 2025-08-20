Comrades! We Are Coming For Your Homes Next

Owning any form of property or assets is to be made illegal in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. These are capitalist things that are not necessary in Soviet Britain, and this is why Comrade Reeves of the People’s Treasury of Soviet England is cooking up a nice form of new taxation and council tax alternative so that our collectivist communist Big State can redistribute your assets into the Big State’s vast perpetually growing black hole.

Comrade Reeves started off with an imaginary “£22 billion black hole” but thanks to her anti-capitalist budget the PRSB now has an actual £50 billion black hole. Is that not progress or what?

Comrade Reeves will be discontinuing private residence relief. When you sell your own home, the place you live in, you will be charged capital gains tax (CGT) on any increase in its value. This way, you will be robbed of any thoughts of affluence or moving up in the chain. We do not support affluence or aspiration in any way.

Thanks to her diligent work in ruining capitalist swine businesses and seeing the despicable wealthy landed gentry capitalist livestock pig swill flee the PRSB with their gold coins, diamonds and other ill-gotten gains, the country is now a lot poorer and closer to extreme poverty levels. This is okay as long as Big State apparatchiks can have their huge public sector salaries and lavish gold-plated pensions.

This is why you will all lose your homes and the proceeds redistributed into the Big State. We have trapped you proletariat scum with your bourgeois little mansions. We enticed you to build up your wealth and now is the time for us to close the doors on your fucking homes and take everything you worked for, only to give it away to grifters on PIP and useless civil servants who have never worked an honest job in their lives.

We are robbing the working people because frankly you have become too rich, and it’s times like this that we have to say thank you very much, we’re taking your wealth, now goodbye and welcome to the wonderful reality of socialism and communism, one and the same just different words.

As Lenin said with such eloquence: “The goal of socialism is communism”

Remember those words you awful, miserable ‘working people’ tax slave scum.