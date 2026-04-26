Shooting Season Starts Early – The Nutcases Are Out to Get Trump Again

Nutcases. There are a lot of them about, and in America they have guns. After last night’s attempt on President Trump’s life, it looks like shooting season has started early. Trump is a divisive character; that is granted, but what kind of deranged maniac is willing to snuff him out?

Trump is a democratically elected politician. These attacks are not only attacks on him but also on democracy itself.

King Charles III will attend a visit to the United States next week; no doubt security will have to be beefed up a little more, especially after the latest attempt on Trump’s life.

There have been three publicly documented incidents since 2024: the July 13, 2024 Butler, PA rally shooting (Thomas Matthew Crooks), the September 15, 2024 Florida golf course attempt (Ryan Wesley Routh), and the April 25, 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident at the Washington Hilton (Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, CA, currently in federal custody).

Important caveats:

All three subjects operated as lone actors with no known accomplices, foreign direction, or organised group ties.

Motives remain under investigation (especially the most recent case); public data shows no single “master profile” but clear overlapping patterns in targeted violence against a high-profile political figure.

1. Demographic & Background Commonalities

Gender: Exclusively male.

Race/Ethnicity: Mixed, two caucasian, one black

Age range: Broad (20, ~58–59, 31). No narrow “sweet spot” spans young adult to middle age.

Socioeconomic/education profile: Varied but generally not marginalised. One high-school graduate (Crooks); one with elite STEM credentials (Allen: B.S. Mechanical Engineering from Caltech 2017, M.S. Computer Science 2025, part-time tutor and independent game developer); Routh had a more transient work history.

Geographic mobility: Not always local. Crooks lived near the rally site; Routh and Allen travelled significant distances to the target event.

Political indicators: Mixed or left-leaning signals. Crooks was a registered Republican with a small ActBlue donation; Routh was a vocal anti-Trump activist who supported Ukraine causes; Allen made a $25 ActBlue donation to Kamala Harris in 2024 and was registered with no party preference. None appear to be hardcore partisans in the traditional sense.

2. Psychological & Behavioral Traits

Lone-actor pattern: No co-conspirators, no manifestos released pre-attack (though online activity or searches sometimes surface later). Classic “fixated” individual rather than terrorist cell.

Social isolation or limited connections: A common descriptor across cases, ranging from quiet loner (Crooks) to erratic activist with online presence (Routh) to seemingly functional professional who suddenly escalated (Allen).

Grievance/ideological fixation on Trump: Central theme. The attacks are not random; they target Trump specifically. Routh’s motive was explicitly to stop Trump’s political comeback. Crooks showed interest in both Trump and Biden events but fixated on the Butler rally.

Allen’s motive is still being investigated but fits the pattern of direct action at a high-visibility Trump appearance.

Notoriety-seeking element: Frequently observed in public-figure attacks (e.g., Crooks reportedly searched topics related to fame and prior assassins).

Mental health: Public information is limited; no confirmed diagnoses released. Historical FBI data on presidential assassins shows high rates of untreated mental illness, delusional thinking, or personality disorders, but this has not been confirmed in these cases.

Weapon access: All had ready access to firearms (legal purchases, family weapons, or personal ownership). Allen was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives when he fired at the security checkpoint.

3. Attack Methodology & Pre-Incident Indicators

Opportunistic targeting of public/protected events: Rallies, golf courses, and major dinners where security is present but vulnerabilities exist (rooftops, fence lines, checkpoints).

Planning spectrum: Ranges from months of reconnaissance and dry runs (Crooks used a rangefinder and had explosive devices in his car) to more impulsive breaches (Allen charged a metal detector and opened fire). Routh positioned himself with a scoped rifle and GoPro.

Pre-incident “leakage”: Some online activity, searches, or small political donations/activism that, in hindsight, signal opposition.

Outcome pattern: All attempts failed to reach the principal due to rapid Secret Service intervention. No injuries to Trump in the 2026 incident; one officer was shot but protected by a vest.

4. Motivational Typology (FBI BAU Framework)

These fit the category of grievance-based targeted violence with a strong ideological/political overlay often labelled “ideologically motivated violent extremism” (IMVE) in domestic contexts, but without ties to formal extremist groups.

Key drivers observed:

Perception of Trump as an existential political threat.

Desire to “make history” or achieve infamy.

Personal or symbolic grievance amplified by media/political rhetoric.

5. Implications for Threat Assessment (Preventive Lens)

Fixation on the target, sudden weapon acquisition/escalation, travel to events, and online or social signals of opposition.

None of the subjects were on any known watchlist prior to their actions, highlighting the challenge of lone-actor detection.

In summary, the “Trump shooter” profile is not a single archetype but a recurring lone-male pattern: politically or personally aggrieved individuals (often with left-leaning signals in these cases) who fixate on Trump as a high-value symbolic target, arm themselves, and exploit security gaps at public appearances.

They are typically not part of larger conspiracies. Investigations into the latest suspect’s full motive, digital footprint, and mental health are ongoing and will refine this profile further.