BREAKING! Another Attempt On President Trump’s Life

Following gunshots at a dinner the US president was attending in Washington, a suspected gunman who reportedly intended to target Donald Trump has been charged.

The person will face charges of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and using a firearm during a violent crime.

SUSPECT NAMED AS 31-YEAR-OLD COLE TOMAS ALLEN

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were rushed off the stage after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.#news pic.twitter.com/YQuG8gzTMf — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) April 26, 2026

Veja momento em que agentes do Serviço Secreto dos EUA tentam parar o atirador pic.twitter.com/fBSi7ijdUj — SPACE LIBERDADE  (@NewsLiberdade) April 26, 2026

At the annual White House correspondents’ dinner, which was held at the Washington Hilton hotel, Mr. Trump was dramatically rushed off stage after multiple gunshots rang out.

Reporters asked the US president if he thought he was the target, and he responded, “I guess.”

“Shots fired,” screamed the Secret Service agents. President Trump and Cabinet members were escorted out of the main ballroom by the Secret Service and the U.S. Marshals. pic.twitter.com/s1ikd8tun8 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 26, 2026

In an incident where one agent was shot, secret service agents tackled the gunman, who officials said had been staying at the hotel, to the ground.

Since then, he has been accused of assault and firearms offences.

The incident occurred at a hotel security checkpoint, and grainy closed-circuit television footage captured multiple agents pulling out their weapons.

During the shooting, the secret service agent who captured the gunman sustained injuries.

The president and an estimated 3,000 guests, including Melania Trump, the first lady, cabinet members, Hollywood stars, and journalists in the capital, were about 60 to 100 yards away from the ballroom entrance.

This is the fourth solid attempt to take President Trump’s life.