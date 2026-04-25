Giving Away the Falkland Islands is a Gift For Labour NOT a Punishment

Yeah, sure, the Trump administration wants to punish Labour’s Britain for their cowardice during the Iran war by changing their stance on the Falkland Islands, but here’s the thing the dumbfucks in the Trump admin. need to understand. Labour would welcome the giving away of the Falklands as much as they welcomed the stupid deal giving away the Chagos Islands. This all comes from a leaked Pentagon email that suggests a shift in American policy regarding the islands’ sovereignty could form part of punishments for NATO nations after the Iran war.

The idiots in America don’t realise that the UK has been taken over by communists who hate Britain, hate their own flag and hate their own history. They are conducting a thing called decolonisation and actively destroying the nation’s legacy and historical conquest from within.

You dumbfucks in the Pentagon better get a way of hurting the Labour Party and not fuck with Britain, because Britain is being attacked from within by Labour anyway. Just look at the economy and mass unfettered immigration as proof.