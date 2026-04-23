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Hands Off Our SAS Lord Harmer

HEREFORD - England - Lord Harmer is behind the unjust witch hunt against Britain's soldiers and the SAS.

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By Nihil credam et omnia cavebo
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number 10 SAS military coup

As scumbags go, it seems Lord Harmer is up front leading the charge of lawyers along with the ECHR against Britain’s soldiers. These nefarious elements value the lives of terrorists and enemy combatants more than Britain’s Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers. Lord Harmer, a communist radical, has only one goal — to bring great harm to Britain’s troops and its defence capabilities.

Harmful Harmer and his Crusade to Harm Britain

The insidious witch hunt against serving and veteran soldiers is obviously lucrative ground for the packs of “human rights” lawyers set upon regiments whose only crime was to fight for their country, sometimes in clandestine operations.

Because of the needless persecution of soldiers punished simply for doing their job, many from 22 SAS, the Army’s most elite fighting force, have applied for premature voluntary release.

This is just another part of Labour’s Broken Britain, where far-left radical slime like Harmer meddle with the highest level of the soldiering profession — the SAS.

As vile as this treatment of specialist soldiers is, it is also harmful to national security, and Britain’s enemies are no doubt licking their lips as Harmer harms Britain from the inside. Harmer has also been instrumental in attempting to give away the Chagos islands to Mauritius, whose government is closely aligned with China. This is the modus operandi of Labour, a political party that is actively killing Britain from the inside.

Shame on Lord Harmer. Who the fuck made this piece of detritus a “lord” anyway?

The amount of training and expert soldiering the SAS adhere to should be celebrated. They are perfect killing machines and should be honoured and protected for their service.

No doubt, when there is nothing left in Britain to fuck with and ruin, the far-left Marxist radicals will eventually turn on themselves, as is always the case. When that happens, there will be many standing on the sidelines cheering.

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