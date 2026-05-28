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HomeWorldLet's Celebrate 'Controlling Our Borders' Brexit Champion Boris Johnson's Boriswave
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Let’s Celebrate ‘Controlling Our Borders’ Brexit Champion Boris Johnson’s Boriswave

LONDON - England - Thanks to the Boriswave conducted by Brexit champion Boris Johnson the UK's borders are secure.

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Former PM and Brexit ‘champion’ Boris Johnson let in 4.2 million migrants from Africa, India, Pakistan and multiple other Third World regions.

“I was controlling our borders after Brexit by controlling a massive immigration of 4.2 million unskilled people into the country so that they could inundate and burden our already overcrowded tiny island,” a jubilant and proud Boris Johnson quipped the other day.

According to 2024 statistics of fertility rates by the birth country of mothers, the Indian migrants that Boris let in have a fertility rate a fifth higher than British nationals, West Africans 50 per cent higher and Pakistanis roughly twice as high. In other words, they fuck like rats and breed with extreme gusto compared to the stunted, frigid indigenous British population, who are becoming irrelevant because they are not fucking enough.

The cost of over 1.2 million low-wage, low-skilled Boriswave migrants who will become eligible for indefinite leave to remain in the next few years will be astronomical.

“Thanks to my Boriswave policies when I was PM, Britain will be fucked for many generations to come; it’s been a great Brexit that never happened, innit?” Boris added from a beach somewhere outside shithole Britain.

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