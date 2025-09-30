Yay! According to Labour Minister, “Paki Bashers” Are Back

The rather ironic thing is — they never went away. Paki Bashers are an English institution, and a firm part of what it is to be English. In essence, to call anyone who is slightly off colour or foreign of origin, a paki, essentially transcends all political divides and classes in Britain.

Shabana Mahmood is the supposed Labour Home Office minister, but she does not know shit about the English — absolutely nothing.

During the ongoing Labour conference in Liverpool, Shabana Mahmood has likened some of the 150,000 marchers who recently protested against immigration to the “Paki bashers” of the 1960s and 1970s.

Mahmoud also, rather misguidedly, called herself “English” during some inconsequential parliamentary address or debate. Unfortunately, she may have not realised that being Anglo-Saxon in origin is one of the requirements to being “English”. Mahmoud, could possibly be described as an Asian British person maybe, but she is definitely not English in any way.

Shabana Mahmood is not English. She cannot change her ethnicity to become English. It is an immutable characteristic that she personally will never possess. pic.twitter.com/wN1Ksea5ov — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) September 15, 2025

The same of course applies to anyone who plays for the England teams — if they are off colour, they are not English.

“When I went to school in the 80s, there were Portuguese people and even Italians called pakis, because of their Mediterranean tinge. Because of the politically correct push of recent decades, many people of foreign origin — especially Asians — have somehow been brainwashed into thinking they are English, but this is a pure delusion. They are deluded,” an observer of the situation commented.

The English are English and this should be respected, and their illustrious history should be respected, along with their irreverence, which is a built-in characteristic. Socialism, in order to be “inclusive” has through political correctness over successive decades sought to erase this undeniable fact of origin, and through an open door immigration policy has in fact exasperated the entire issue of race in the United Kingdom. Through forced “inclusivity” there is no natural and eventual mixing of cultures and races, it is forced, it is fake. The socialists have also rushed their push to destroy the English, which is another huge mistake they made. How are you going to supposedly “integrate” any foreigner into England if the socialist government in charge abhors anything to do with England?

Labourite socialists are some of the most divisive and racist people around today.

Labour can do as much as they want to destroy the English, as much as the similar socialist Tories have done in recent years, but it just won’t work. By flooding the country with swarms of foreigners from the Third World, it only creates more division, and is fake, and forced. Besides, they have sought to make the English flag itself a symbol of negativity, and even mentioning that someone is English is now almost tantamount to a crime.

If the English are not allowed to be English, for fuck’s sake, what the hell are they meant to be?

Even Prince Harry in his army days liked a bit of paki play, as it was so thoroughly engrained into his being. Quite ironic that he eventually went on to marry a mulatto African American woman, but that’s neither here nor there, just another example of how the decades of socialism even got to him eventually, and he had to do a major virtue signal to prove something.