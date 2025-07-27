17.7 C
England Goddesses Beat Spain in Women’s European Championship 2025

BASIL - Switzerland - England's goddesses have won the UEFA European Women's Championship after a penalty shootout.

Daily Squib
By Sports Ed.
women england wins euro European Women's Championship

What a match! The England women’s team have beaten Spain in the finals after a nail-biting penalty shootout after extra time.

England beat Spain 3-1 in a penalty shootout to win Euro 2025, successfully defending the title they won in 2022 after an enthralling encounter that had ended 1-1 after extra time.

UEFA European Women’s Championship

Football’s coming home again, and it’s the sheer guts of the England women’s team to once again do the job right.

What England’s male team have not been able to achieve, England’s lionesses have finally delivered.

Disclaimer: No trans women were involved – only real women.

