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Strait of Hormuz: Shame on Many Coward NATO Members

LONDON - England - Multiple members of NATO have displayed their profound cowardice and shame for not helping to clear the Strait of Hormuz or assist the USA in the war against Iran's regime.

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By God Bless America
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The entire global economy is threatened. As this piece is written, Brent crude flits around the 106-dollar mark, and the upward momentum looks strong. Meanwhile, multiple NATO countries are not acting; their navies are docked at their home ports, and politicians are staying silent, shuffling their feet when real action is needed. The operation on Iran cannot just be left to the USA and Israel to foot, but their valiant effort needs help as they shoulder the burden. Shame! NATO countries only think of themselves and do not have any thought for the entire organisation and the global condition we are in right now.

President Trump has had to deal with countries like the UK denying the use of airbases and many other NATO leaders umming and ahhing when asked for military assistance in this major conflict. America should remember their cowardice and reticence and punish them severely. This shameful behaviour is a fucking disgrace. Cowards like Keir Starmer should be ousted from their positions immediately and disgraced. History will remember their lack of courage in a time of war.

Iran is resilient; they can be bombed daily and lose everything yet still revel in their survival, the ultimate epitome of the cockroach. The psychotic religious zealots and their Twelverism keep them going, along with their rat kebabs.

Any nation that depends on oil tankers that go through the Strait of Hormuz needs to get off their fucking asses and bring out their ships, sailors, and submarines. Aircraft carriers, battleships, all of that shit.

Is NATO fit for purpose? Well, we are soon going to find out.

 

 

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