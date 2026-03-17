50+ Investable Opportunities Found in a New Analysis Providing Economic Gains

New research from the World Economic Forum has identified more than 50 investible opportunities across 13 sectors that are already generating revenue or delivering cost savings for businesses and investors. Despite the fact that over half of global GDP is highly or moderately dependent on nature, capital continues to flow disproportionately into activities that harm the natural environment, creating systemic risks while leaving valuable commercial opportunities underexploited.

The findings highlight a growing range of investment prospects, including precision agriculture, sustainable cement, battery recycling, and industrial water management, all of which have the potential to protect natural ecosystems while delivering financial returns. Further details are available in the full report.

Published in Geneva on 17 March 2026, the report suggests that these opportunities could contribute up to $10.1 trillion annually in business revenues and cost savings by 2030.

Titled 50 Investible Opportunities for a New Nature Economy and developed in collaboration with Oliver Wyman, the report also underscores the growing economic risks associated with the misalignment between nature-related risks and current capital allocation, as well as the scale of missed commercial potential.

This analysis comes at a time when global investment patterns remain significantly out of balance. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, around $7.3 trillion is still invested each year in activities that damage ecosystems, compared with approximately $220 billion directed towards nature-based solutions.

The opportunities identified in the report offer practical ways to generate returns while helping to close this gap.

In a similar vein to the challenges faced in meeting the targets of the Paris Agreement, global progress on biodiversity goals is lagging.

Achieving the target of halting and reversing nature loss by 2030 will require renewed commitment and innovative approaches.

Sebastian Buckup, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, emphasised the need for a shift towards an economic model that delivers prosperity within planetary limits, noting that industries and financial institutions are increasingly recognising that nature-positive strategies are not only socially responsible but also commercially advantageous.

As businesses face rising exposure to issues such as water scarcity, soil degradation, pollution and stricter environmental regulations, nature-related risks are becoming tangible financial concerns with direct implications for long-term profitability.

Drawing on an assessment of around 250 business activities, the report identifies more than 50 investment-ready opportunities across high-impact sectors that could support efforts to halt and reverse environmental damage by 2030.

These solutions aim to reduce pressure on land, water, and natural resources while driving revenue growth, lowering costs, and mitigating risk.

Sustainable Cement and Concrete Blends

One example explored in the report is sustainable cement and concrete blends.

These alternatives reduce reliance on newly quarried materials by incorporating recycled industrial by-products or recovered construction materials, while maintaining comparable structural performance to conventional concrete. They also support compliance with environmental regulations and respond to increasing demand for lower-impact construction materials.

In addition to their commercial viability, these materials offer environmental benefits by reducing quarrying activity, lowering pollution and decreasing the energy required for production.

Although many sustainable blends currently carry a higher price than traditional concrete, largely due to established supply chains and economies of scale favouring conventional products, the report suggests that as production scales and risks are reduced, these alternatives present a compelling investment opportunity.

Derek Baraldi, Head of Sustainable Finance at the World Economic Forum, described the issue as fundamentally one of capital allocation, noting that organisations integrating nature into their strategies are not only managing risk but also positioning themselves for long-term competitive advantage.

The Function of Financial Institutions and Capital

Financial institutions are identified as key enablers in scaling these solutions. By providing capital for new production processes and facilities, and by deploying instruments such as sustainability-linked loans, guarantees and blended finance, they can help bring innovative solutions to market more quickly while reducing associated risks.

To support this transition, the report outlines several priority actions for financial institutions, including improving internal understanding of nature-related issues, developing new financial products, fostering collaboration, enhancing data usage and leveraging strategic discussions around nature transitions to identify viable investment opportunities.

These steps are intended to build a strong pipeline of nature-positive investments capable of delivering both financial and environmental returns.

The report also highlights the fundamental dependence of business on natural systems, including reliable water supplies, fertile soils, biomass and ecosystem services such as pollination and flood protection.

Existing examples, such as industrial water management systems addressing water scarcity and precision agriculture techniques reducing fertiliser runoff, demonstrate how businesses can create value while supporting environmental objectives.

Ultimately, the realignment of capital towards nature-positive investments is presented as essential for protecting biodiversity and ensuring the resilience of the natural systems that underpin the global economy.

The World Economic Forum’s Nature-Positive Transitions report series continues to explore pathways for reversing environmental degradation by 2030. Focusing on key industries, it examines how sectors both impact and depend on nature, while outlining practical steps businesses can take to reduce harm, manage risks, strengthen resilience and unlock new opportunities across value chains. Sectors covered include technology, automotive, cement and concrete, chemicals, household and personal care products, mining and metals, as well as ports and offshore wind.