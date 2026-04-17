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Strait of Hormuz is Opened But Not Really

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - President Trump has hailed success with the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, but is everything really as dandy as he says?

Daily Squib
By Heda Liottes
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mission accomplished trump1

As is the case in these situations, nothing is black and white. The Iranians say the Strait of Hormuz is open again for all, yet the Trump blockade is still in place. President Trump says one thing and the others say another thing. Who says what does not really matter? What matters is the outcome, which is still to materialise.

The markets do what they do and react positively when, in reality, there is little to be positive about as talks are supposedly still ongoing.

Is this just another George W. Bush “Mission accomplished” moment?

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