17.7 C
London
Saturday, April 18, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldIran Conflict Reveals US Military Weakness
World

Iran Conflict Reveals US Military Weakness

STRAIT OF HORMUZ - Iran - One thing the Iranian conflict has done is reveal to the West's enemies the profound weakness and ineffectiveness of the US military.

Daily Squib
By War Ed.
ai —Ensure our latest news headlines always appear at the top of your Google Search by making us a Preferred Source. Click here to activate or add us as a Preferred Source in your Google search settings—
trump oil strait of hormuz fafo US military
He fucked around, and found out

According to Trump and Hegseth, the USA threw everything at Iran, yet they barely dented the regime, which is now fundamentally stronger than before the conflict.

If America has the supposedly strongest military in the world, and they cannot even take down a country like Iran, what the hell are they going to do against China?

Aircraft carriers serving slabs of grey meat and boiled carrots to their crew? How is that going to bolster morale in the navy? What kind of logistical planning was involved here, if any?

Not only has the entire globe now witnessed US military weakness, along with UK military weakness, but it has also shown the vast cracks in the so-called NATO alliance.

Add in the weakness shown by Trump and his unhinged social media posts, and the West’s enemies are now laughing hard as they plan for future conflict.

What has Trump achieved in this war? Where are the spoils of war? Where are the Iranian oil fields?

All those smart weapons cost millions, billions, all pissed away for what?

If you’re going into a conflict, you better see it through or not do it. Unfortunately, Trump is chained to the markets and is not thinking long-term or with the big picture. Fuck the markets. The job here needs to be finished. This is not a real estate deal; it’s a fucking war.

This Iranian clusterfuck is a product of bad planning, zero preperation, short-term thinking and arrogance.

Trump has only two choices left: finish this fucking thing once and for all or leave with nothing but shame and egg on his face. It’s up to you, Donald; see this through or TACO.

ADVERTISE ON THE DAILY SQUIB

Email advertising (at) dailysquib.co.uk for all your advertising needs.  
  • SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB
  • We fight for freedom, justice, satire, and coffee.
    •  
    ai
    Previous article
    Strait of Hormuz is Opened But Not Really
    Daily Squib
    War Ed.https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisment - proton vpn

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

    KAjwhriuw024hvjbed2SORH