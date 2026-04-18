Iran Conflict Reveals US Military Weakness

According to Trump and Hegseth, the USA threw everything at Iran, yet they barely dented the regime, which is now fundamentally stronger than before the conflict.

If America has the supposedly strongest military in the world, and they cannot even take down a country like Iran, what the hell are they going to do against China?

Aircraft carriers serving slabs of grey meat and boiled carrots to their crew? How is that going to bolster morale in the navy? What kind of logistical planning was involved here, if any?

Not only has the entire globe now witnessed US military weakness, along with UK military weakness, but it has also shown the vast cracks in the so-called NATO alliance.

Add in the weakness shown by Trump and his unhinged social media posts, and the West’s enemies are now laughing hard as they plan for future conflict.

Pictures published by USA Today show meals served recently to Sailors onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), as well as Marines serving on the USS Tripoli (LHA-7), an America-class amphibious assault ship, both of which are currently deployed to… pic.twitter.com/gZY2vvn9wq — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 16, 2026

What has Trump achieved in this war? Where are the spoils of war? Where are the Iranian oil fields?

All those smart weapons cost millions, billions, all pissed away for what?

If you’re going into a conflict, you better see it through or not do it. Unfortunately, Trump is chained to the markets and is not thinking long-term or with the big picture. Fuck the markets. The job here needs to be finished. This is not a real estate deal; it’s a fucking war.

This Iranian clusterfuck is a product of bad planning, zero preperation, short-term thinking and arrogance.

Trump has only two choices left: finish this fucking thing once and for all or leave with nothing but shame and egg on his face. It’s up to you, Donald; see this through or TACO.