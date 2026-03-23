Trump: “Ya Gotta Finish What Ya Started!”

Huh! Ceasefire?

C’mon now, just because the markets got a lil spooky, stopping the job now will just consign this thing to another 45 years of bullshit. It’s the Iranians, they’re squeezing onto those dangly Hormuz gangoolies. Shiiiet!

Trump, we know you get bored quick, and we know the old attention span is shot to shit, but seriously, this particular one needs to be finished.

The Don has a chance; he can do it and do it right… but this ain’t no time for a frickin’ ceasefire.

NO! This is some serious blue balls time. Ouch!!!!