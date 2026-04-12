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Loose Lips Sink Ships – Dear President Trump Please Shut the F*ck Up!

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Dear President Trump, you need to shut the f*ck up, because loose lips sink ships.

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By Si tacuisses, philosophus mansisse
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loos talk trump shut the f*ck up

In the nicest possible language, we’re asking someone in the United States with big enough balls and a direct link to The Don, to tell him to “shut the fuck up” with his social media rants. In a war like this, or any war, you do not want to give away your emotional state like Trump is currently doing. This is a serious sign of weakness in Trump and benefits the enemy.

Furthermore, we have noticed that Trump, during one of his prolonged speeches, gives away key operational details. What the fuck is your problem, Sir President? Do you think during World War II, Churchill or Roosevelt/Truman would make speeches detailing operational information, or making ludicrous, emotional statements with the word “fuck” in there?

No! You need to shut the fuck up. Silence! Nothing.

Is Putin going on social media telling everyone what he is thinking? NO!

Is Netanyahu telling everyone what he is going to do next? NO!

The Iranians are quiet; they don’t say anything, especially on social media.

The CIA needs to do what they do without Trump putting a spotlight on their operations, and this, of course, applies to the entire US military operation as well.

Someone get a message through to Melania or to the Trump kids to tell their dad to shut the fuck up!

SILENCE!

ZIP IT!

Go play a round of golf or something, or order up another special presidential clearance girl, or have another fuckin’ cream soda or something…just please keep your mouth shut if you want to win anything for once.

 

 

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