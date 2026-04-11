Intelligence Rumblings: Putin’s Russia Has Transferred a SATAN-2 Nuclear Missile to Iran

According to some sources, (possibly misinformation) Putin has okayed Russia to transfer a SATAN-2 nuclear missile to Iran. The RS-28 Sarmat is a powerful intercontinental missile designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads and hypersonic glide vehicles that could wipe out any nation’s capital.

As we all know, and Iran has repeated ad infinitum, its primary goal is to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. Furthermore, Russia knows that Iran is a red line in the Middle East power play, and as Putin is a mastermind in tactical warfare, such a move would make the country of Iran a major player in the Middle East.

It will now be inconsequential if Iran is capable of enriching uranium to nuclear bomb levels. They can acquire, or purchase, nuclear technology from places like Iran, China or Pakistan.

Remember, these are just rumours being pushed for possible views all over X and YouTube, but there is a distinct possibility that they could be true.

We will probably never know until it is too late.