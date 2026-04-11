More Good News From Labour’s Broken Britain: Shoplifting Will Increase

In a country that values the rights of criminals more than the victim and punishes citizens who fight back, broken Britain is a place run by apathetic, out-of-touch arseholes.

Shoplifting is now a normalised activity that is not only ignored by the police but also ignored by the Labour government.

😂 “Diversity is our strength!” they said. Video 1: Hooded enrichment casually bags multiple wine bottles by the checkout and strolls out, no fear, just vibes. Video 2: In M&S, vibrant shoplifter fills his bag, then shoves the staff member who dares intervene, before storming… pic.twitter.com/OhHt0w173c — 𝕸𝖆𝖉 𝕯𝖔𝖌𝖘 & 𝕰𝖓𝖌𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖒𝖊𝖓, NMA.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@MadDogBrit) April 7, 2026

The conflict in the Middle East will invariably mean that the cost of consumer goods increases due to high energy costs in the UK plus the lack of fertiliser (due to the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz) because Red Ed Miliband refuses to drill in the North Sea. The cost of shipping energy to the UK is huge and a waste of money. The entire retail industry will have to raise prices from their already raised prices to compensate for the high costs incurred from delivery of goods.

Organised shoplifting crews can either clean out a store or target specific goods for theft, which they then sell on the black market for free money that is not taxed.

Some shoplifters in the UK can make over £45,000 a month, and it is perfectly safe for them as they are immune from arrest or prosecution.

Recently, a Waitrose worker of 17 years’ service was fired for tackling a shoplifter. Such is the malaise in the UK that even security guards in stores are barred from touching shoplifters, and if they do, they are also fired.

The message from the Labour government is thus one of reticence and apathy, which brings forth a green light for anyone who wishes to simply walk into any store they want and take what they want.

Here’s to shoplifting in the UK. Hooray!