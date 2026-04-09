17.7 C
London
Friday, April 10, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldIran Operation: The Problem Here is Conviction and of Unity
World

Iran Operation: The Problem Here is Conviction and of Unity

LONDON - England - Without conviction and unity, the Iran operation is doomed to fail.

Daily Squib
By Analyst 6342
ai —Ensure our latest news headlines always appear at the top of your Google Search by making us a Preferred Source. Click here to activate or add us as a Preferred Source in your Google search settings—
nato cracked

Without unity, cohesion, and conviction, there cannot be a solution to the current state of the Iran operation, or, one could even use the word ‘imbroglio’ to describe the situation.

The USA stands alone while the rest of NATO remains indifferent and ignores the situation.

Israel has fractures in its system, and the population is divided as to the efficacy and result of the Netanyahu plan.

To embark on a project like Iran, one needs unity, and unfortunately for Trump, there is none in his country and with America’s so-called allies.

For unity in a nation, it helps to have a Pearl Harbor style attack, as happened on September 11, 2001.

Today, the world is much more globalised, with intertwined supply chains and complex business and transportation systems. This is why, if a single link in the chain breaks down, it affects the entire system.

Unfortunately for Trump, he is now isolated. This isolation is a weakness that is being exploited by America’s enemies.

Behind the tactics of Iran are the tactics of Russia (Chess Grandmaster Putin) and the entire apparatus of the PLA.

The only solution to all of these variables is complete unity in action with NATO countries and those who are affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

This is not just a conflict with Iran. This is a conflict against Russia, China, and probably N.Korea as well.

NATO must act in unison now before it is too late, or there will be no future for NATO or the respective nations they represent.

ADVERTISE ON THE DAILY SQUIB

Email advertising (at) dailysquib.co.uk for all your advertising needs.  
  • SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB
  • We fight for freedom, justice, satire, and coffee.
    •  
    ai
    Previous article
    Thanks to Trump Iran is Now Stronger and Bolder Than Before – Nukes Ready Soon!
    Daily Squib
    Analyst 6342https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisment - proton vpn

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

    KAjwhriuw024hvjbed2SORH