Iran Operation: The Problem Here is Conviction and of Unity

Without unity, cohesion, and conviction, there cannot be a solution to the current state of the Iran operation, or, one could even use the word ‘imbroglio’ to describe the situation.

The USA stands alone while the rest of NATO remains indifferent and ignores the situation.

Israel has fractures in its system, and the population is divided as to the efficacy and result of the Netanyahu plan.

To embark on a project like Iran, one needs unity, and unfortunately for Trump, there is none in his country and with America’s so-called allies.

For unity in a nation, it helps to have a Pearl Harbor style attack, as happened on September 11, 2001.

Today, the world is much more globalised, with intertwined supply chains and complex business and transportation systems. This is why, if a single link in the chain breaks down, it affects the entire system.

Unfortunately for Trump, he is now isolated. This isolation is a weakness that is being exploited by America’s enemies.

Behind the tactics of Iran are the tactics of Russia (Chess Grandmaster Putin) and the entire apparatus of the PLA.

The only solution to all of these variables is complete unity in action with NATO countries and those who are affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

This is not just a conflict with Iran. This is a conflict against Russia, China, and probably N.Korea as well.

NATO must act in unison now before it is too late, or there will be no future for NATO or the respective nations they represent.