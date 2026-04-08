Thanks to Trump Iran is Now Stronger and Bolder Than Before – Nukes Ready Soon!

As clusterfucks go, this one by Donald J. Trump trumps them all. Iran is now stronger than ever before. It is a disgraceful affair to surrender to Iran’s regime, which never changed as originally intended. Ultimately, Donald Trump manoeuvred himself into a position with very limited options, and his off-kilter social media posts in the last day or so show that the stress was getting to him. Here’s a tip: when you’re having a nervous breakdown, don’t touch social media. It’s an ultimate weakness that the enemy seized upon. Could you please clarify who is responsible for overseeing Trump’s actions? Do these people have any inkling on how to utilise propaganda in military operations? We think not.

From Tehran’s perspective, however, there are solid reasons to claim victory over America and Israel. Trump’s surrender has come with great celebration in Iran. Most importantly, the regime remains in control. It has confronted the combined military strength of the United States and Israel and endured the confrontation with vigilance and some crafty manoeuvring.

What began on February 28 with the American president declaring to Iranians that their “hour of freedom” had arrived, followed immediately by a decapitation strike that killed the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has now ceased, with the old regime’s system of power still functioning and still very capable of retaliatory missile strikes. The uranium enrichment programme is now enriched and ready to go again. Iranians have been emboldened and are now viewed as invincible heroes in the Middle East. Furthermore, the Iranians now have a full stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz, and no ships will be permitted through the strait without permission from the Iranian armed forces and subject to millions of dollars of toll charges.

Trump declared the Iranian regime’s navy completely obliterated. So, what were they doing in the Strait of Hormuz escorting various Chinese and Pakistani ships through?

Trump declared he had achieved regime change. In reality, nothing has changed; the Iranian regime is alive and well and laughing at the Americans with gusto.

Any vessel intending to pass through the Strait must now engage with Iran’s military authorities, specifically the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Previously, under international maritime law, no such permission was required for transit through these waters.

All shipping must now operate under Iranian oversight. Notably, Trump himself amplifies this position by reposting the Iranian statement, signalling his implicit acceptance of this expanded role in a waterway that carries roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies, fertilisers, and many other essential commodities.

This represents a departure from the pre-war status quo. During the conflict, Iran established a new operating framework in the Strait, blocking vessels from adversarial states while permitting others to pass in exchange for a reported fee of $2 million per tanker, payable in renminbi or cryptocurrency rather than US dollars. That’s another big fat zero for America.

Iran’s uranium enrichment programme has just had a massive boost, and there will be no one to stop the inevitable happening next time, because there will probably never be a ‘next time’ anyway.

The situation has therefore shifted significantly in Iran’s favour, which makes things a lot worse for global trade.

Iran could now have their nuclear missiles ready to go in 6 months’ time, and the halt in the war will buy them more time to re-arm and prepare themselves for their next adventure.

The unchanged Iranian regime will now rebuild and also bolster their terrorist proxies across the region, creating more terror and chaos, much to the detriment of the USA and its shaky allies.

For now Tehran’s leadership can point to its continued survival. The American campaign yielded no results, leaving Trump empty-handed. In the eyes of many, that is a major victory for Iran. Combined with its effective control over the Strait of Hormuz as well as the resumption of the nuclear missile projects, this leaves it in a stronger strategic position than before the conflict began.