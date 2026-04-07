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HomeSci/TechREVEALED: Exclusive Never-Before-Seen Images From the Dark Side of the Moon
Sci/Tech

REVEALED: Exclusive Never-Before-Seen Images From the Dark Side of the Moon

THE MOON - Exclusive only to the Daily Squib. We reveal never-before-seen images of the dark side of the moon.

Daily Squib
By Space Reporter
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The amazing photographs relayed back to earth from the Artemis II NASA spacecraft show the dark side of the moon.

An elated astronaut on the daring mission revealed the exciting photos and explained their contents.

“This is the dark side of the moon. It is dark. It is darker than the light side of the moon. Remarkably, there are many craters and pockmarks on the dark side of the moon — the same as the light side of the moon but darker. I am so amazed!”

pexels-jay-brand-1763356224-28984127 dark side of the moon

As you can see from the above photograph, the dark side is kind of dark, whereas the light side is easier to look at because it is light.

pexels-nidhi-makdani-2148450317-30253438 ark side of the moon close

The above photograph shows a close-up of the dark side of the moon. As you can see, there are many craters and holes, just like the light side of the moon but…er…darker.

Next Year, NASA will hopefully spend billions more dollars to see the dark side of Uranus. Apparently, that is really dark shit, so we cannot wait for that one.

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