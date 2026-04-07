The amazing photographs relayed back to earth from the Artemis II NASA spacecraft show the dark side of the moon.

An elated astronaut on the daring mission revealed the exciting photos and explained their contents.

“This is the dark side of the moon. It is dark. It is darker than the light side of the moon. Remarkably, there are many craters and pockmarks on the dark side of the moon — the same as the light side of the moon but darker. I am so amazed!”

As you can see from the above photograph, the dark side is kind of dark, whereas the light side is easier to look at because it is light.

The above photograph shows a close-up of the dark side of the moon. As you can see, there are many craters and holes, just like the light side of the moon but…er…darker.

Next Year, NASA will hopefully spend billions more dollars to see the dark side of Uranus. Apparently, that is really dark shit, so we cannot wait for that one.