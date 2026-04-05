Iran is an Existential Threat to the Entire Globe and the NATO Cowards Who Huddle in Their Safe Spaces

The so-called NATO allies who are cowering in abject yellow cowardice, pissing themselves in their safe spaces, would invariably find out in the future that their safe spaces are not safe with a nuclear-capable Iran. While America and Israel stood up when others shamefully stood down, they valiantly moved forward in a daring operation against an Iranian regime that has been preparing for 40 years for this very day.

There is a NEW WORLD ORDER now, and the OLD WORLD ORDER with their inconsequential international law and so-called allies are now dead in the water.

The Iranian regime has built entire military citadels deep inside their mountains, stocking their drones and missiles. Unfortunately, the only way to destroy these facilities is to infiltrate and blow them up from within. This option is something that has possibly been discussed by the US and Israeli contingent.

Coordinated mass strikes Essentially, disabling Iran’s ability to function can be achieved in a number of steps. First, all communications, utilities, power, water, and transport centres should be destroyed beyond immediate repair. All military sites should be liquidated, including underground facilities utilising bunker buster bombs. All uranium enrichment and nuclear sites should be destroyed. All airports, runways, and shipping ports should be destroyed. All oil refinery and processing plants should be completely destroyed. All governmental, religious facilities should be destroyed, along with all media facilities. If there are attempts to block the Straits of Hormuz, the Iranian naval vessels should be eliminated, as all other Iranian military movement that is attempted within or without the country. Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria should be destroyed with extreme prejudice so they are no longer a threat to anyone. Coordinated missile strikes would be conducted on a 24-hour basis until the mission is complete. Unfortunately, this is the only way to deal with an entity that has vowed to completely wipe an entire nation and its people from the earth. It is hoped that after the mission is complete, the people of Iran will embrace their freedom from the fascist religious extremist Mullahs, but ultimately that is up to them. If they repeat their allegiance to the insane regime of Mullahs, then they will be taken back once again with other strikes until they eventually realise the futility of their ways. Source from 2024

The mass of military and regime hardware and structure is still above ground, and those places can be bombed successfully. Further targets of the Iranian infrastructure include energy, water desalination plants, oil depots, transport and communications, power grids, gas pipes, and sewage plants. To completely decapitate the regime, these elements will need to be taken out. There is also a danger that instead of rousing the Iranian people to rise up against the evil regime, the destruction of infrastructure could rally the people with the regime instead.

Isolating the regime and reducing their ability to function, to move, and to communicate. Cutting off all monetary means, confiscating funds, and liquidating each successive line of leaders on a rolling, constant basis may work, as this would exhaust their entire system.

As the cowards in the defunct NATO shambles and other countries affected by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz lie low, whimpering in shame, let the ones who are brave, just and honourable act with speed and vengeance. America must be bolstered by its superior military structure, and Israel is fighting for its very existence surrounded on all sides by entities that want its complete destruction.

Either you fight and kill the bad guys now, or they will kill you soon enough. There is no choice but to destroy the Iranian regime of pestilence and evil. Whether you agree with this war or not, that does not matter. What matters is that the Iranian regime is an existential threat to the globe that will continue to grow its nuclear program to nuke the West and Israel, and they will never stop pursuing this goal.

Naturally, The Don is not happy that the Iranian regime is holding up.