UPDATE: Both Downed US Pilots Rescued by Special Forces

The last of the downed US airmen has thankfully been rescued after a firefight between US special forces and Iranian military elements. A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran on Friday, and there are also reports that a second Air Force aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, also reportedly went down near the Strait of Hormuz the same evening, according to officials cited by The New York Times. Current reports state that the pilot was safely recovered.

The airmen were rescued without fail, thanks to President Trump’s daring and decisive efforts. If it was an EU or UK downed pilot, they would no doubt be abandoned as the cowards and weak officials held Soviet committees after Soviet bureaucratic committees discussing their options ad infinitum. Trump acts with speed and with strength and gets the fucking job done.

The F-15 was shot down over Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province in Central Iran.

GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS AND GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. pic.twitter.com/Dq3U5s1wrx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 5, 2026

FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue. At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine. This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation. This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies. This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)