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Chinese and Russian Ordnance Used to Shoot Down US Jets by Iran

IRAN - Some US jets were reportedly shot down over enemy territory. Rescue efforts are underway.

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By Combat Report
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iran tv downed pilots US jets

This is not good news, especially after President Trump announced complete air supremacy over Iran. Special forces have been deployed to rescue the ejected pilots. This is the latest news as of 05:00 GMT.

We have mentioned that the war in Iran is not specifically against Iran alone. Behind them, they have China and Russia, who are supplying grade-A weapons and even experimental weapons to be used against the USA.

Unfortunately, the Iranian side and other sources have produced a plethora of fake propaganda videos and misinformation, as one would expect. Without true verification, there can only be speculation. Always check and cross-check references and sources.

The Iranians can also buy any weapons they want or need from the global arms black market. Who is to say that, for the right price, the Iranians can just purchase a suitcase nuke from either China, Russia, or another unscrupulous nuclear nation or organization?

The USA right now is fighting a war with Russia and China, with Iran as the conduit for this war.

Let us hope those pilots are extracted safely because it will be horrible to see them paraded around Iranian propaganda TV like Saddam Hussein did to a British pilot during the Iraq war.

There are only three ways to win this war: 1) Deploy a full air/sea/ground invasion. 2) Carpet bomb everything: smart bombs, dumb bombs, all bombs. 3) Nuke the country completely.

Story developing…

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    4 COMMENTS

    4. Another Trump mess this is a clusterf–ck.

      The idiot in chief now wants to put boots on the ground.

      Retard republican party sucks eggs.

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