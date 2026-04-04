Chinese and Russian Ordnance Used to Shoot Down US Jets by Iran

This is not good news, especially after President Trump announced complete air supremacy over Iran. Special forces have been deployed to rescue the ejected pilots. This is the latest news as of 05:00 GMT.

We have mentioned that the war in Iran is not specifically against Iran alone. Behind them, they have China and Russia, who are supplying grade-A weapons and even experimental weapons to be used against the USA.

🚨 BREAKING: Footage has been released of what is reportedly Iranian police opening fire on a US military Blackhawk which was conducting search and rescue missions for downed F-15 pilots earlier today The crew of the Blackhawk which was hit by fire, has been confirmed SAFE,… pic.twitter.com/klnzbZg5JH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 3, 2026

Unfortunately, the Iranian side and other sources have produced a plethora of fake propaganda videos and misinformation, as one would expect. Without true verification, there can only be speculation. Always check and cross-check references and sources.

The Iranians can also buy any weapons they want or need from the global arms black market. Who is to say that, for the right price, the Iranians can just purchase a suitcase nuke from either China, Russia, or another unscrupulous nuclear nation or organization?

BREAKING: Iranian TV tells residents of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province: “If you capture an enemy pilot or pilots and deliver them alive to law enforcement and military forces, you will receive a valuable reward.” Reports of a jet being downed. pic.twitter.com/9V43u9FbM8 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 3, 2026

The USA right now is fighting a war with Russia and China, with Iran as the conduit for this war.

Let us hope those pilots are extracted safely because it will be horrible to see them paraded around Iranian propaganda TV like Saddam Hussein did to a British pilot during the Iraq war.

There are only three ways to win this war: 1) Deploy a full air/sea/ground invasion. 2) Carpet bomb everything: smart bombs, dumb bombs, all bombs. 3) Nuke the country completely.

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