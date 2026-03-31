The Delightful Gentle Plodding March of World War Three

People think that one day some news announcer announces that this is the start of World War Three, like a specific time and date. Unfortunately, it’s not quite like that. Global wars sort of creep up out of nowhere; they slowly amble on in certain regions, spreading here, spreading there, dying off a little bit, then restarting in the beginning phases of global conflict. This is what we are witnessing today, right now, as one could postulate that World War Three began years ago, even decades ago, but it sort of went under people’s noses as they went on with their banal lives.

During World War Three, most people could live their lives relatively comfortably. In fact, many are completely unaware of what is going on in the world and frankly do not care. The average citizen is placated and dumbed down by the reassurances from the hypnotic news media and their respective governments. They are only aware of changes to their mundane lives when things like empty shelves in supermarkets happen, or when there are vast queues at petrol stations. Of course, it all depends on where you live as well. For example, someone who lives in Tel Aviv will have a distinctly different experience to someone who lives in Beverly Hills. One area is directly bang in the middle of a hornet’s nest, and the other is not.

To affect things globally, energy is a key target; with petroleum targeted, this affects fertiliser utilised in farming, thus affecting food along with transport. In a globalised, interconnected world, key supply chains are also prime targets. Take one crucial element from a supply chain and watch the entire thing crumble.

Mass immigration from alien cultures imported into Western nations is also a form of warfare and has been ongoing for the last three decades. It is a form of pre-warfare, preparation for war. Because of the speed and magnitude of the invading swarm, nations are essentially destabilised from within. Basic utilities and services are all inundated and swamped and cause immense harm to the economy because of an increased burden of welfare for the benefit of the millions and millions coming in. The worst part of this scenario is that in the West particularly, there are socialists who celebrate open borders because they use mass migratory forces as voters in elections. This is an additional tool that the enemy of a nation can utilise if it wants to destabilise and demoralise an entire nation, using the useful-idiot socialists within the targetted nation. They know that conservatives within any nation preserve and protect, whereas socialists and communists destabilise and ruin nations from within.

Economic warfare is as good a form of war as any other, and the globe, in its current state as this piece is written, is in that state of warfare. It is also embroiled in an energy war, which will invariably lead to a food war. One controls nations through energy and populations through food; those two elements go hand in hand.

The conventional part of World War Three is still in its infancy. We are now witnessing a deep hunger to bring forth automated weapons into the field. The scientists and engineers are working overtime and then some. The governments are hungry for automation, autonomous AI killing machines set loose, but these are all still in R&D, and the hunger for these things is strong. Imagine swarms swooping up and down, acquiring targets, panning to the left and right, up and down; there will be no escape, no dugout, no 100-metre dash, just some machine ploughing into the signal at 180 mph and exploding.

America and Israel are not just fighting Iran right now; they are fighting Russia, China, N. Korea and Pakistan, who are sending Iran arms and supplies. So, at the moment this is still a proxy war. Ukraine has been in a proxy war for some time, but as is the case in most of these types of wars, they bleed into overt wars over time.

War speeds up change, it speeds up technological advancement, and it speeds up political thought and governmental action. That is if the government is fit for action in the first place. Unfortunately for the UK, as an example, this is not the case, and in its unfit state, it is not compatible with surviving any war under the Labour Keir Starmer disaster. This is why the UK can only sit and wait to fail as a country, a victim to actions that will first occur far away, then come closer and closer. Inaction, incompetence and cowardice mixed with strict adherence to irrelevant international laws that every other nation in the world ignores as well as strict adherence to Net Zero and Soviet political correctness will be the final death knell for a country that has survived for thousands of years because of its pioneering of warfare, today reduced to a nation that cannot even send off a piffling battleship to the Mediterranean in time or stop dinghies full of invading men from France. The UK in its current state is not fit to survive, for World War Three will be the ultimate test of nature’s rules.

Enter into this deadly soup, religious nutters, whether they are Islamic, Christian, Jewish or whatever, and the technological recipe for death will be heightened with ardour.

The state of global overpopulation is at saturation levels, and there can only be one winner for the last finite resources left on the planet. The earth has been plundered, dug up, mined, polluted, and defiled for long enough, and it welcomes the Third World War with open arms; the parasitic ants all jumped up in their glorious crusades, all vying for that final prize. Go for it, fuckers; go full on. You are welcome to your own destruction.