Stirring the Pot – NATO

Europe is now an irrelevance within the NATO so-called “alliance” with the United States. The reason for this hegemonic split is directly correlated with the EU’s protectionist economic activities, its woke Soviet architecture, its open borders policy, and its ultimate weakness in its slow inaction relating to military affairs. The main focus, of course, is that the EU as a pseudo-communist entity poses a direct threat to any alliance. Why would America want to join hands with a Marxist adversary?

In this respect, the same applies to the UK, which has been infiltrated and corrupted by Soviet Marxists. The insidious creep of the communist Labour Party, led by a robotic, weak, and slow Keir Starmer, is now an irrelevance as well, along with its beloved EU Soviet bloc.

The incompatible nature of America under its current form with its former allies denotes a supreme insecurity of a shaky NATO watched with glee from Russia and China. This is about strength and movement — and Trump moves fast, zig-zagging, avoiding prediction from his enemies.

What took decades of geopolitical diplomacy unravels in one social media post by Trump. There is power in moving with urgency. There is power in decisive action. There is power in the cold hard truth.

Either European nations rethink their positions within their EU prison or NATO will continue to crumble. Either the UK finds new leadership and a new government and purges the woke Marxist soviets completely or the US will continue to ignore it.

The choice is the choice.