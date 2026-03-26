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Blame Ed Miliband When the Ambulance or Fire Engine Does Not Turn Up

LONDON - England - You can blame Ed Miliband when the ambulance or fire engine you desperately need never turns up.

Daily Squib
By Schitt Zero
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mad ed miliband solar hat
Labour Energy Minister Ed Miliband demonstrates the Net Zero solar hat, Scunthorpe, England - December 2024

You or a loved one may be in need of an ambulance during a medical emergency. Your house might be on fire. The ambulance or fire engine never turns up because it has no fuel. This is because Ed Miliband has blocked any new contracts or drilling in the North Sea where there are literally billions of barrels of oil and gas.

Yes, we get Net Zero, ah wouldn’t it be lovely if the world and everyone had daffodils everywhere and farted out rose scented eco farts but the world is not fucking like that. There are mean regimes around, there are bad people who want Britain ruined, and there are wars.

The eco-lunatics need to get a fucking wake-up call, because in times of war, your fucking windmills do nothing. You can’t put a wind turbine on a fucking tank or run a fucking battleship with solar.

After the war, when the globe has been purged of much of its population, sure, if you’re still alive, Ed Miliband, you can stick turbines and solar panels over the pockmarked landscape or do whatever you want, but get this through your fucking deluded thick head — we’re in the beginning of the war right now. You need to open the fucking drill holes and get that oil, shale and gas flowing.

You deluded motherfuckers will be the ruin of Britain. Look at Norway; they are run by a leftist government, but one with a fucking brain. They are drilling and drilling right now, you stupid, cunting arseweed Miliband moron. Imagine the amount of money through tax revenue and other charges the stinking, fucking, debt-ridden Labour government could make with North Sea oil.

If there is anyone who has any fucking sense in the miserable Labour government, do something now. Lock Miliband up immediately. Whatever it takes, he needs to be put in a padded room somewhere and the key thrown away; he is an existential danger to the United Kingdom.

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