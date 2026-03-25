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BREAKING – Iran Releases Ominous Threat Video Against the USA

TEHRAN - Iran - The Iranian regime has just released an ominous threat video against America despite claims of peace talks.

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By בעל זבוב
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iran video ominous threat video

The Iranian propaganda machine seems to be working overtime as the regime just released a rather ominous threat video against America.

This is contrary to everything that Trump has been saying about how everything is all well and dandy with reciprocal talks going on with the Iranian regime. The word on the ground is that whilst Trump is trying desperately to calm the markets – indeed, oil has dropped by a few percent – the Iranians are actually upping their bombing of Israel and other Gulf countries, but as is the case these days, it is hard to verify anything due to the obligatory news blackout.

The Iranian AI video shows a few interesting things and kind of corresponds to the Twelverism that is part of the Iranian Shia death cult. The head of Ba’al is obviously an interesting iconic and religious point to mention. The inclusion of Epstein Island is another weird inclusion, possibly denoting the link to Ba’al and the American elites (including Trump), but of course this can all be debated ad infinitum.

 

 

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