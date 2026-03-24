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HomeWorldNEW GLOBAL LOCKDOWN 2.0 - "The Energy Lockdown"
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NEW GLOBAL LOCKDOWN 2.0 – “The Energy Lockdown”

LONDON - England - Prepare yourself for a new global lockdown, this time touted as "The energy lockdown".

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Depositphotos_356118388_S supermarket empty shelves food inflation
Empty shelves are already starting to appear across the nation as panic buying begins.

You may be hearing of a new lockdown 2.0 going around. Petrol rationing, panic buying, work from home, airlines cut flights, only essential travel permitted, cities go dark, etc., etc.

Well, the last lockdown was about Covid in 2020; this time, it’s about energy, and this will probably be the “wake-up call” for fossil fuel dependency. Net Zero will be put up on the billboards for all to see and for all to aspire towards.

The trick here is to make fossil fuels more of a problem than they are worth and to convince governments around the globe to be more self-sufficient and to look into sustainable methods of generating energy, thus cutting or reducing the link with volatile parts of the globe like the Middle East.

The agenda? Never squander a crisis, and this one is quite a big one to be exploited.

If you were prepared, you would have stocked up on food, water and other essentials by now. If you were not prepared, well, you’re essentially fucked. Be prepared for empty shelves, hyperinflationary prices and lots of other things that will invariably happen.

Trump may have blinked first regarding Iran, but that’s his weakness, his midterms fear, his fear of market downturns. All that showing off and braggadocio serves no purpose with people like the Iranians, a Persian culture extending back over 3,500 years with certain bits of knowledge accrued over the millennia. The Iranians may be on the back foot, but they are willing to eke this shit out for eternity.

Change needs crisis, and we have plenty of the latter at the moment. You can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”

 

 

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