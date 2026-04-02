Fear and Loathing in the Technate: Trump’s Suicide Mission to Save America

I was halfway through a warm beer, some adrenochrome and a cold rage when this deranged cassette tape landed in my lap like a live grenade. Some gravel-voiced geezer sounding like he’d mainlined too much Dugin and not enough reality sounded off at the podium and laid it out straight: Donald J. Trump isn’t the stumbling, orange-faced idiot the cable channels paint him as. He’s the mad architect of the end times, deliberately torching the American Empire so he can rebuild the ruins into something meaner, leaner, and purely North American. We’re talking a curated civil war to boot, to purge the nation of leftists and the like.

About an hour earlier, Trump had gone on television and told the nation the war in Iran was rolling right along. Operation Epic Fury, he called it. We’re winning, he said. Oil shot up and the stock market tumbled. We’ll bomb their oil fields back to the Stone Age. The usual bombast. The delightful Daily Squib Kissinger drums of war were indeed getting louder and louder. Meanwhile, the Australian and British prime ministers were out there whimpering about rising gas prices and how the little people would just have to tighten their belts and take the pain like good little consumers.

The man on the tape continued with severity. “Trump says we’re winning,” he sneered. “Which tells you we’re losing. Badly.”

Then he dropped the map. Peter Hegseth, the fuckhead Secretary of War, or whatever they’re calling it now, had unveiled the new strategic vision: Greater North America. Greenland to the Gulf, Panama to the Arctic, every inch north of the equator locked down under the Monroe Doctrine on steroids. Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba. Trump’s already poking them with a poo stick. The message was clear: this hemisphere is ours. The rest of you can burn.

Everyone with a brain says a ground invasion of Iran is suicide. Too big, too mountainous, too ready for guerrilla hell. Fifty thousand U.S. troops scattered across the Middle East, deserts, Zagros peaks, and mine-filled straits. The Strait of Hormuz is a stinking shooting gallery. Yet the Pentagon’s ordering pizza at midnight, the gay bars are empty, and some degenerate pissant just dropped two hundred grand on Polymarket betting the invasion drops this month. The smart money knows what’s coming.

And here’s where the man’s voice dropped into that low, conspiratorial growl that makes your spine itch.

What if Trump wants to lose?

What if the whole point is to collapse the global oil tap, choke off fertilisers and semiconductors, starve Europe and East Asia of energy, and force the whole rotting planet to come crawling to North America for food, fuel, and nitrogen? Venezuela’s reserves, Canada’s tar sands, Alaska’s fields, and Russia’s pipelines – now suddenly the world’s lifeline runs through the Western Hemisphere. Europe and Asia, those pampered welfare states and high-tech sweatshops, are suddenly dependent on the new fortress. The $39 trillion debt? Irrelevant. They’ll buy our Treasuries because they have no choice.

It’s the same game Putin’s running in Ukraine, the man spluttered; only Trump’s doing it with American swagger. Dugin’s “Third Rome” playbook: keep the homeland coherent, weaponise MAGA nationalism, and ride out the collapse while everyone else eats their pets and each other. Russia turns its economy into a drone factory; America turns itself into the Technate. Self-sufficient. Armed to the teeth. Protected by two oceans and a border of bayonets.

The old New World Order, ya know, the one Bush the Elder announced on September 11, 1991 – it’s fucking dead. Finance capital, open borders, secular shopping-mall multiculturalism, and Pax Americana as a global babysitter? Finished. The Trump World Order is simpler: resources, manufacturing, Christian nationalism, and “Fuck you, pay me.” MAGA as fortress mentality. No more carrying Europe’s pensioners on our backs. No more pretending the dollar is anything but a Ponzi scheme held together by Saudi oil and Chinese sweat.

The man was almost giddy by the end. “Trump launched us into a stupid, unwinnable war. He’s pissed off NATO. He’s threatening our oldest allies. He looks like a buffoon. But if the goal was to accelerate the collapse, kill the empire, and rebuild America for Americans… then the man is a goddamn motherfucking genius. He may go down as the greatest president in history.”

I could feel the sweat now. Someone on the tape asked the obvious question: if the world wasn’t collapsing anyway, why blow it up? The answer came back cold and certain. Post-WWII America got fat and lazy. We offshored everything, turned into a nation of consumers and oligarchs, and now the whole thing is a house of cards. Trump isn’t causing the fall; he’s steering it. Better to crash the plane on our own terms than let it spiral into someone else’s runway.

The man then wrapped up with the usual philosophical throat-clearing about eschatology, geopolitics, and historical forces all lining up like planets in a bad horoscope. But the real message was pure gonzo truth: we are watching the empire eat itself alive, and the guy at the wheel is cackling because he finally figured out how to make the crash profitable.

I finished the beer, crushed the can, and stared at the wall. Somewhere in the desert outside Vegas, the ghosts of Hunter S. Thompson

and Hunter Biden’s crack pipe were probably laughing their fuckin’ asses off.

The Technate is coming, boys. Lock the doors, load the guns, and pray the water stays blue on the map. The rest of the world is about to find out what happens when America stops pretending to be the world’s generous drunk uncle and starts acting like the meanest landlord on the block.