Young Britons Are Leaving the UK Earlier Than Ever as UK Prospects Fall

The Great Gen Z Exodus report by The TEFL Academy reveals that Britons are no longer waiting until their 30s to leave, they’re doing it in their 20s, in record numbers, as economic pressure and shifting career priorities reshape life decisions. In June 2025, departures among those aged 20–29 reached 130,000–140,000, significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels of around 92,000–95,000 in 2018, while emigration among those in their early 30s has fallen from around 78,000–81,000 in 2018 to 55,000–65,000 in 2025 over the same period (ONS). Together, this points to a clear shift towards earlier, opportunity-driven migration, with young professionals choosing to build their futures abroad sooner rather than later. This marks a fundamental shift in when Britons choose to leave the UK, with migration decisions happening earlier in life than ever before.

The findings draw on a new survey of 4,000 Gen Z and young Millennials, alongside national migration statistics, labour market data and international mobility research. Together, the evidence points to a structural shift in how young Britons define success, stability and opportunity, with international mobility increasingly seen as a necessary pathway to achieving them.

The findings form part of The Great Gen Z Exodus and Young Millennials report, conducted by The TEFL Academy in March 2026, which combines official UK migration statistics with a survey of 422 Gen Z and young Millennial adults aged 18–34 exploring international work opportunities. The research provides insight into why Britain’s young workforce is increasingly looking abroad for employment, revealing a growing confidence gap in long-term prospects at home. For many respondents, international mobility is viewed as a strategic way to build stable careers and improve quality of life, with teaching English abroad emerging as one of the most accessible pathways for graduates and young professionals seeking global work experience.

Record Youth Exodus from the UK

Official migration data shows that the rise in young Britons leaving the UK is not a sudden spike, but a clear post-pandemic acceleration driven by shifting economic realities and changing career priorities. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Long-Term International Migration series highlights how youth emigration has evolved over time.

Before the pandemic, emigration among young adults was relatively stable. In 2019, around 176,000 Britons aged 20–39 left the UK, reflecting a steady flow of young professionals seeking opportunities abroad (ONS LTIM 2019). During the pandemic, however, global movement temporarily stalled. In 2020, the number of young people leaving dropped sharply to around 115,000, as border closures and uncertainty forced many to delay or abandon plans to move overseas (ONS LTIM 2020).

The post-pandemic rebound has been both rapid and sustained. By 2022, pent-up demand was released, with approximately 200,000 young adults emigrating in a single year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and signalling a structural shift rather than a temporary fluctuation (ONS LTIM 2022).

Since then, the trend has continued upward, but with a notable generational shift. By the year to June 2025, Gen Z emigration reached its highest level on record, with an estimated 130,000-140,000 leaving the UK, while young Millennial departures declined to around 55,000-65,000. This marks a clear transition, with Gen Z now driving the majority of youth emigration (ONS YE June 2025).

Overall, around 195,000 Britons under the age of 35 left the UK in the past year, meaning 76% of all British emigrants are now young adults, according to analysis from the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford. This equates to hundreds of young professionals leaving the country each day during their most economically productive years.

Taken together, the data points to a post-pandemic inflection point, where delayed mobility has evolved into a longer-term behavioural shift, with Gen Z leading a new wave of global, opportunity-driven migration.

A Generation Under Economic Pressure

Survey responses from The TEFL Academy’s research reveal the economic pressures shaping these decisions. Among respondents aged 18–34, more than 86% agreed that UK wages do not reflect the cost of living, while around 79% said they feel constant financial pressure living in the UK. Many also reported that it has become increasingly difficult to “get ahead”, with respondents rating the impact of cost-of-living pressures on their ability to progress at 4.29 out of 5 on average.

Despite strong personal ambition, confidence in the UK’s long-term economic outlook appears weak. Respondents rated their optimism about their long-term future in the country at an average of 2.44 out of 5, suggesting widespread uncertainty about the prospects available to young professionals.

These perceptions mirror wider national research. According to the British Council, 72% of UK adults aged 18–30 say they would consider living and working abroad, while 63% believe their standard of living is worse than that of their parents’ generation. Housing insecurity compounds the problem: polling from the Adam Smith Institute shows that 65% of young people expect housing affordability to worsen, while around half say most people their age struggle to make ends meet.

Separate research from Currencies Direct suggests the trend may accelerate further, with 38% of people aged 25–34 and 36% of those aged 18–24 already considering leaving the UK to live or work abroad.

High Interest in International Mobility Among Prospective TEFL Teachers

Survey responses from individuals exploring TEFL qualifications highlight how strongly international mobility features in the career planning of people already interested in working abroad.

Among respondents aged 18–34:

33% said they have already moved abroad

26% said they are actively planning to move

30% said they are seriously considering relocating

11% said they are not currently planning to leave the UK

While the survey reflects individuals already interested in international work opportunities, the findings illustrate how teaching English abroad is increasingly viewed as a practical pathway for young professionals seeking global experience and career mobility.

What Young People Are Seeking Abroad

For many respondents, leaving the UK is less about escape and more about strategic life planning. Among those who had already moved abroad, the most commonly cited motivation was improving overall quality of life, which received an average rating of 4.45 out of 5. Expectations of better work-life balance also ranked highly, with an average rating of 4.03 out of 5.

Many participants also viewed international mobility as a long-term career strategy rather than a short-term decision. Respondents rated the idea that moving abroad is a strategic choice rather than an emotional one at 3.47 out of 5, while 54% agreed that staying in the UK could hold back their long-term potential.

The research also points to a broader generational shift in career mindset. Respondents rated the importance of developing global skills at 3.93 out of 5, while attitudes toward traditional career stability appear to be changing, with many indicating that the idea of a lifelong job in the UK holds less relevance for their generation.

Where Young Britons Are Going

Destination trends suggest young professionals are targeting regions that offer clearer economic and lifestyle advantages.

Among respondents actively considering relocating abroad:

47% identified Asia as their preferred destination , attracted by lower living costs and strong demand for English teachers in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea.

, attracted by lower living costs and strong demand for English teachers in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea. 26% were considering Europe , particularly destinations such as Spain and Portugal that combine cultural proximity with lifestyle appeal.

, particularly destinations such as Spain and Portugal that combine cultural proximity with lifestyle appeal. 17% cited Australia or New Zealand , often drawn by higher wages and working holiday opportunities.

, often drawn by higher wages and working holiday opportunities. Smaller shares pointed to the Middle East (6%), where tax-free salaries and rapid career progression are appealing, and Africa (4%), often driven by heritage connections or lifestyle motivation.

For many graduates, teaching English abroad represents one of the most accessible international career pathways. TEFL qualifications can be completed online and provide access to teaching opportunities across Asia, Europe and Latin America, allowing young professionals to gain international experience while earning an income.

Top Destinations for Young Professionals

Respondents exploring relocation indicated preferred regions:

Asia ( 47% ) – Lower living costs, strong demand for English teachers in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea.

) – Lower living costs, strong demand for English teachers in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea. Europe ( 26% ) – Countries like Spain and Portugal offer cultural familiarity and lifestyle appeal.

) – Countries like Spain and Portugal offer cultural familiarity and lifestyle appeal. Australia/New Zealand (17%) – Higher wages and working holiday opportunities.

Middle East ( 6% ) – Tax-free salaries and rapid career progression.

) – Tax-free salaries and rapid career progression. Africa (4%) – Driven by heritage connections and lifestyle motivations.

The Career Impact of Going Global

Broader labour market research suggests that international mobility can have long-term career benefits. Studies across global labour markets show that professionals who gain international work experience often experience faster career progression, stronger cross-cultural skills and higher long-term earning potential. As a result, for many young professionals, the decision to move abroad is increasingly viewed as an investment in their future career trajectory rather than a temporary lifestyle choice.

“Young Britons aren’t running away from the UK, they’re running toward opportunity,” said Rhyan O’Sullivan, Managing Director at The TEFL Academy. “For many graduates, teaching English abroad offers a practical way to gain international experience, improve quality of life and build global careers.”

A Generational Turning Point

With an estimated 5.5 million British citizens already living abroad, The TEFL Academy’s research suggests that younger generations are redefining success as the ability to build a stable, fulfilling life wherever opportunity exists, rather than being tied to one country.

Taken together, the evidence suggests that international mobility is becoming an increasingly common part of career planning for younger generations. While individual motivations vary, from cost-of-living pressures to career acceleration, the broader pattern signals a generational recalibration of where young people believe their futures can realistically be built.

For the full report, visit The Great Gen Z Exodus