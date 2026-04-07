Is Iran Winning the War – In Fake AI Videos?

We hate to say this, but in some ways Iran is truly winning the war in the Middle East. Yep, we’re talking about the fake AI videos and propaganda being spread around all the social media sites by the million right now.

The fake Iranian videos come in many varieties but primarily depict fake missile attacks on Israel or American bases. Some of them, of course, attack Trump and his staffers, but they’re mainly videos of fake Israeli and US bases being pulverised by fake Iranian AI missiles and drones. Not that these attacks are not actually happening, but the Iranians still think it’s clever to bring out the fake AI slop vids.

It is important to always cross-reference video sources and to check for tell-tale AI rendering signs. Sometimes it can be obvious that a video is AI, but other times when you are not sure, always check other sources, or you can actually cross-check if a video is AI by running the question with an AI. There are also a plethora of AI checker websites and apps out there. Remember, whether it is AI-generated propaganda or misinformation (using an older video of another incident), always question what you are viewing and never get sucked in by fake propaganda from the enemy.

Don’t let Iran win the war on propaganda or in reality

⚠️⭕ Iran displays the captured pilot and denies Donald Trump’s claims.

The pilot has been taken prisoner and is now in the custody of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. pic.twitter.com/nPByPCZVUb — Abdullah Omar🇵🇸 (@Abdullah_Om3r03) April 6, 2026

Shame on Iran's sniveling tyrants, gutless Armed Forces & pathetic media for peddling this fake AI US soldier sob video. Too impotent to fight, you resort to desperate lies. Cowards! pic.twitter.com/aiSLqcx642 — Sachin Singh (@CerebrumPeak) April 6, 2026

🚨 IRAN AI TROLLING TRUMP 🚨 IRAN DROPS ANOTHER AI LEGO VIDEO MOCKING TRUMP AND U.S. FORCES. SHOWS FAKE “VICTORIES” & HUMILIATION SCENARIOS. WAR NOW INCLUDES MEMES & ANIMATIONS. THE U.S. WHITE HOUSE IS ALSO RESPONDING WITH AI-BASED VIDEOS. WAR GETTING INTENS… Show more pic.twitter.com/a7v8Lbl5g2 — Money Ape (@TheMoneyApe) March 27, 2026

Breaking News: Tensions Peak in the Strait of Hormuz 🚨🇮🇷

Iran has shocked the world by seizing an American vessel.

The U.S. attempt has failed! Iran’s direct message: The Strait of Hormuz is not for America.#altın #Irán #IranWar‌ #Iran #Israël #Hormuz pic.twitter.com/laDzyv1EIl — رضوانا رضا (@Rizvana_Raza) March 24, 2026

📛 Fake Video.

Gemini:"video is a digitally created animation" "smoke and fire dissipate is too uniform. In a real strike of that magnitude, there would be significantly more debris and irregular dust clouds" "the lighting on their surfaces doesn't shift naturally" pic.twitter.com/TInDjnxhyu — mainenewshound (@mainenewshound) April 1, 2026

The pro-Iranian regime clowns live in their own propaganda world of fake news, fake photos and fake videos. That’s why they think that “Iran is winning.” This video is from a chemical warehouse explosion in Tianjin China in 2015. https://t.co/RJxZedHE99 — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) April 2, 2026

We leave you with a video that was NOT AI generated.

BREAKING: Israel has targeted the "Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting" (IRIB), the Islamic regime’s television & radio broadcasting and propaganda machine, in Tehran. Footage from a live IRIB News broadcast shows missile strikes hitting the studios, abruptly stopping broadcast pic.twitter.com/uNJG0zQXXs — Rayan Amiri (@realRayanAmiri) June 16, 2025