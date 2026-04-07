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Is Iran Winning the War – In Fake AI Videos?

LONDON - England - Is Iran winning the war in fake AI videos and propaganda?

Daily Squib
By Analyst 3219
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fake iran ai videos

We hate to say this, but in some ways Iran is truly winning the war in the Middle East. Yep, we’re talking about the fake AI videos and propaganda being spread around all the social media sites by the million right now.

The fake Iranian videos come in many varieties but primarily depict fake missile attacks on Israel or American bases. Some of them, of course, attack Trump and his staffers, but they’re mainly videos of fake Israeli and US bases being pulverised by fake Iranian AI missiles and drones. Not that these attacks are not actually happening, but the Iranians still think it’s clever to bring out the fake AI slop vids.

It is important to always cross-reference video sources and to check for tell-tale AI rendering signs. Sometimes it can be obvious that a video is AI, but other times when you are not sure, always check other sources, or you can actually cross-check if a video is AI by running the question with an AI. There are also a plethora of AI checker websites and apps out there. Remember, whether it is AI-generated propaganda or misinformation (using an older video of another incident), always question what you are viewing and never get sucked in by fake propaganda from the enemy.

Don’t let Iran win the war on propaganda or in reality

We leave you with a video that was NOT AI generated.

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