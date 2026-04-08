IRAN WAR: Victory For Iran as Trump Loses

Bwack! Bwack! Another chicken moment for the Don, as mass celebrations have erupted over Iran at the news that the USA and Trump have backed down. The result is now a great victory for Iran and the Iranian regime and a huge loss for America and Israel.

As is customary in such situations, crude oil prices plummeted, while Asian markets experienced an uptick. Futures were up for US and UK markets.

MILLIONS of Iranians have hit the streets to celebrate the surrender of the United States. pic.twitter.com/6WsHIeEzMe — Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 (@EthanLevins2) April 8, 2026

Iran can now relax in victory over the might of America, which was hampered by the Strait of Hormuz and the damage done to the global economy by Iran’s horizontal warfare technique. The cowardly Gulf states and NATO members huddled in fear at the prospect of acting to help the USA.

Air superiority is all well and good, but without boots on the ground to clean up, there is nothing.

Celebrations have exploded across Iran pic.twitter.com/wdlWKuoG4f — Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 (@EthanLevins2) April 7, 2026

Iran can now revel in its stranglehold over the region and the ultimate survival of a regime that is not only brutal to its people but also an existential threat to the entire globe.

Time to continue to enrich the uranium, and the Iranian nuclear program will continue with immediate effect.

There have been victory parades in Iran as the regime has survived and won over the USA.

Trump is unfortunately the ultimate loser here, as this has been a costly affair that has brought nothing for the USA.

The Iranians will be celebrating for days and months at their victory over the “Great Satan” America and Israel.