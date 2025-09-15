17.7 C
Area Man Creates Generic Dumbed-down Internet Satire Headline

THE INTERNET - USA - An area man has created a generic dumbed-down internet satire headline.

By Unny Onne
An area man has created a generic area satire headline that is now popular amongst the dumbed-down America-centric internet population.

“Because most Americans do not get proper satire, I sought to replicate what is the generic template “satire” headline that is favoured not only by the dumbed-down internet but by the woke American search engines run by far-leftist woke socialists. The hard-hitting satire just wasn’t getting any views, and the majority of the population are too fucking stupid with attention spans of about 0.2 seconds to actually read articles. To get through to these people, one has to literally spell everything out to them.”

Since applying the template generic satire headlines, the area man is now receiving more internet traffic to his fledgling satire website.

“Intelligent satire that delves into serious issues is useless amongst a population of fucking morons who have been dumbed-down to binary choices with no understanding of nuances, irony, subtlety, litotes, sarcasm (which is a form of irony) or rhetoric. Thanks to social media sites like Twitter etc., the limitation of the number of words someone can write is a method in making complex issues with lots of intricate variables into simple insignificant nonsense that caters for the stupid, lowest common denominator.”

If you want success on the Americanized internet, it seems it pays to write shit for the dumb as shit, the area man has discovered.

 

