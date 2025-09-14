17.7 C
London
Sunday, September 14, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldWoman Accidentally Invents Salad While Looking for Her Keys
World

Woman Accidentally Invents Salad While Looking for Her Keys

DEVON - England - A woman recalls the one time when she invented a salad while looking for her keys.

Daily Squib
By Sally Adde
ai
Depositphotos_8990607_S salad

Janice Pringlefrathers, 32, from Devon, has remarkably invented a new salad whilst looking for her car keys. The salad she created sort of materialised as she was in the kitchen opening cupboards and searching everywhere in a panic.

“I opened the fridge and saw a few vegetables sitting there and picked them up. Before I knew it, I was chopping away,” she recalled.

After sifting through her cupboards, she came across some ingredients that she never knew she even had.

“I found some beans, and some sumac, and things that were way off my radar. I thought, sod this, throw them all in the bowl, et voila.”

Not only that, after inventing the salad, she found her car keys under one of her cook books on the kitchen table.

Isn’t this an amazing story? Do you also have a wonderfully banal story that is akin to one appearing in the Daily Mail to tell? Well, best keep it to yourself, then.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Cat Becomes Mayor, Promises More Naps for Everyone
Daily Squib
Sally Addehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.