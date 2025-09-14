Woman Accidentally Invents Salad While Looking for Her Keys

Janice Pringlefrathers, 32, from Devon, has remarkably invented a new salad whilst looking for her car keys. The salad she created sort of materialised as she was in the kitchen opening cupboards and searching everywhere in a panic.

“I opened the fridge and saw a few vegetables sitting there and picked them up. Before I knew it, I was chopping away,” she recalled.

After sifting through her cupboards, she came across some ingredients that she never knew she even had.

“I found some beans, and some sumac, and things that were way off my radar. I thought, sod this, throw them all in the bowl, et voila.”

Not only that, after inventing the salad, she found her car keys under one of her cook books on the kitchen table.

Isn’t this an amazing story? Do you also have a wonderfully banal story that is akin to one appearing in the Daily Mail to tell? Well, best keep it to yourself, then.