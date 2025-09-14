Cat Becomes Mayor, Promises More Naps for Everyone

Muffy the cat has been elected as mayor of Chiselesterton, a small town outside Gloucestershire.

After being elected last week, things have changed a bit for the formerly busy town.

Muffy’s spokesman, Ben Kirdle, revealed that the town mayor has granted more naps for everyone and that doing nothing in particular would be the new way of life for the town folk.

Since becoming mayor, the town is now a much more pleasant place to live, and the town’s people are much more chilled in their outlook of life.

“Before Muffy became mayor there was the constant bustle of people running around doing things, much of it was unnecessary. Now it’s a lot better. You can stroll into work when you want, and during a shift take as many naps as you want.”

Cat rules also indicate a certain level of irreverence in daily life. If someone tells you to do something, you look at them, then walk away. If someone tells you not to do something, you look at them, smile, then do it.