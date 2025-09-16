17.7 C
London
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldRussian Supermarkets Brimming With Goods From Everywhere
World

Russian Supermarkets Brimming With Goods From Everywhere

VLADIVOSTOK - Russia - Things have not changed a bit since the supposed sanctions from Western countries on Russia. Russian supermarkets have never been fuller of goods.

Daily Squib
By Naye Palm
ai
russian supermarkets

If you want anything, you can get it in Russia right now. The abundance of products available for Russian consumers is mindboggling, and even more abundant than some supermarkets in the UK. Russian supermarkets have never been so full of goods.

Sanctions do not mean anything, and supermarkets are thriving with a vengeance. Russians can export and import anything they want.

With partners like India, China, from the BRICS economic bloc of countries, there are no barriers to the Russian economy despite attempts by Western countries to impose sanctions that never work.

Of course, some of the prices for certain items are now higher, but they are still available for Russian consumers.

Meanwhile, the Russian war machine continues unabated, especially as Trump is reticent to impose even more sanctions, but even if he does, they will have little or no effect.

India and China are buying up massive amounts of Russian oil, and there is nothing Trump can do to stop that. Putin’s war machine remains well-oiled and well-funded. The only way to deal with Russia is with a stick, but that will mean face to face war with NATO.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Westminster Council to Fix Potholes at Piccadilly Circus
Next article
Commissar Badenoch Condemns Defection to Brigand Group
Daily Squib
Naye Palmhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.