If you want anything, you can get it in Russia right now. The abundance of products available for Russian consumers is mindboggling, and even more abundant than some supermarkets in the UK. Russian supermarkets have never been so full of goods.

Sanctions do not mean anything, and supermarkets are thriving with a vengeance. Russians can export and import anything they want.

With partners like India, China, from the BRICS economic bloc of countries, there are no barriers to the Russian economy despite attempts by Western countries to impose sanctions that never work.

Of course, some of the prices for certain items are now higher, but they are still available for Russian consumers.

Meanwhile, the Russian war machine continues unabated, especially as Trump is reticent to impose even more sanctions, but even if he does, they will have little or no effect.

India and China are buying up massive amounts of Russian oil, and there is nothing Trump can do to stop that. Putin’s war machine remains well-oiled and well-funded. The only way to deal with Russia is with a stick, but that will mean face to face war with NATO.