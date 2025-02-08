If ten years ago, esports disciplines were perceived by society as a form of leisure for teenagers, today, the attitude towards this direction has changed. This opinion is evidenced by the popularisation of esports in the media space, where authors of materials report on the results of competitions or the number of visitors during esports tournaments.

In addition, most fans of esports games and traditional sports can enthusiastically accept the appearance of virtual table tennis. This is an expected event since the following types of e-sports disciplines are already in demand: efootball, ebasketball, and ehockey.

VR table tennis was part of the first Olympic eSports Week in June 2023 in Singapore, when it was held as an exhibition event. The success of this landmark event has motivated the International Table Tennis Federation Executive Board to approve the creation of a virtual reality table tennis tournament next year. ITTF President Petra Sörling noted that VR table tennis will encourage the growth of table tennis worldwide.

It is also important that VR table tennis attracts the attention of leading brands that provide sports and esports content. For example, the BETER brand has added VR table tennis competitions to its sports portfolio, which has already featured competitions in real table tennis and basketball.

In the Setka Cup (BETER Sports’ flagman product) virtual reality competition, professional athletes play in a virtual reality format. Each professional table tennis player wears a VR headset, and the competition takes place in the state-of-the-art BETER table tennis simulator.

ICE Barcelona 2025 is a significant event for gaming authoritative representatives across the globe.