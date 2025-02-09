Netflix Subscription Levels Would Shoot Up if Meghan Markle Dumped

Something has been dragging Netflix down like a dead weight for the past few years, yep, it’s called Meghan Markle. Everyone knows she is a greedy, narcissistic egotistical control-freak bully, but what’s worse is that she is toxic to any company or brand. Anything she touches turns to shit, because she has the reverse Midas touch — she’s got the Minus touch.

News is in La La Land that the Difficult Duchess, a fourth rate actress, has stepped on so many toes and bullied so many people that even the Americans have had enough of her.

Netflix Faces Internal Turmoil Over ‘With Love, Meghan’

Netflix is reportedly facing mounting internal and public backlash over Meghan Markle’s latest project, With Love, Meghan, as concerns grow regarding the show’s performance and the controversies surrounding its lead figure. According to insider reports, the streaming giant’s board of directors has taken significant steps to distance the company from Markle, including barring her from test screening sessions and limiting her promotional opportunities.

Netflix Moves to Restrict Meghan Markle’s Influence

The controversy surrounding Markle escalated after test screenings of With Love, Meghan reportedly received negative feedback. Sources indicate that Markle was present at these screenings, where she allegedly reacted negatively to unfavourable critiques, labelling test viewers as biased, racist and misogynist. This prompted Netflix CEO Greg Peters and the board to exclude her from future screenings, a decision aimed at mitigating further internal conflict.

Additionally, Markle’s plans to deliver a speech at the 2025 Academy Awards, which was expected to include a segment on the Los Angeles wildfires while promoting With Love, Meghan, have been halted. Netflix reportedly intervened by appealing to the Academy, which ultimately decided to bar her from making the speech. The decision has sparked further tension between Markle and Netflix, with the Duchess of Sussex allegedly preparing a legal response.

Declining Support from Hollywood Studios

Beyond Netflix, major Hollywood studios—including Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros.—have reportedly shown reluctance to work with Markle on future projects. Industry insiders suggest that her declining popularity and the controversies surrounding her public appearances have made studios hesitant to invest in her toxic involvement.

Despite the mounting resistance, some members of Netflix’s board remain supportive of Markle and are pushing for a second season of With Love, Meghan, which has already been conceptualised as a contingency plan should the show secure a renewal. However, a growing faction within the company is advocating for severing ties with Markle altogether, citing concerns over declining audience engagement and potential reputational damage.

Impact on Netflix and Future Prospects

The handling of Markle’s project comes as Netflix navigates a delicate balancing act between financial viability and public perception. Analysts suggest that With Love, Meghan could significantly impact the company’s subscription metrics, prompting a wave of cancellations.

Meanwhile, Markle has reportedly begun reaching out to alternative platforms and production houses in search of new opportunities. With tensions continuing to rise, the outcome of Netflix’s internal deliberations will likely determine the next phase of Markle’s entertainment career. As the situation develops, all eyes remain on whether Netflix will stand firm in its decision-making or yield to internal and external pressures.