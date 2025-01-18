17.7 C
Therapists Needed Therapy After Working With Meghan Markle

MONTECITO - USA - Multiple therapists need therapy after working with Meghan Markle, it has been revealed.

By Bungle Terdhauser
It’s just not everyday staff that need therapy after being around Meghan Markle, according to multiple therapists many have had to receive therapy themselves, and one even checked themselves into a mental asylum permanently.

Schizoid

Meghan Markle goes through therapists like the Labour Party wastes trillions of pounds on nothing in particular, according to an Archehole insider.

“She’ll see one therapist at 11am, then when that one is exhausted, she will call for another. By the end of a usual day, Markle will have gone through about five or six therapists, and she still wants more.”

Many are astounded this sort of thing is allowed to go on, as it is ruining lives.

“We had one therapist, they had to pull her off the goddamn ceiling. She was found crawling up the chandelier. Rosita the maid was called, and she eventually brought the therapist down with a mop,” the insider added.

The popularity rating for Harry and Meghan has plummeted even further after the new revelations came out today.

“In Montecito, if someone steps on a dog shit, they immediately call out ‘Meghan Markle’ they are that much hated,” one of their beleaguered neighbours revealed.

