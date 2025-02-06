17.7 C
London
Thursday, February 6, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentWoman With Designer Vagina Given Award For Best Vagina Design
Entertainment

Woman With Designer Vagina Given Award For Best Vagina Design

CANTERBURY - England - A woman with the best designer vagina of the year was given an award today at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Daily Squib
By Virginia
ai
church designer vagina

A woman with a designer vagina has been given this year’s award for the best vagina design, it has been reported.

Shirley Metcalf, 23, from Frimlington On Sea, was given the prestigious award for her particularly well-designed designer vagina; which is a cosmetic surgery procedure that is all the rage at the moment.

Heaven’s gateway

“Yes, yes, we’ve seen and analysed many vaginas over the past year, but this one in particular had all the immaculate yoni mandorla design qualities we were looking for. What stood out for us was the perfectly trimmed and manicured undercarriage, and the subtle serenity to the trim. The aspect ratio was just right, as well as the juxtaposition of elemental Fibonacci shapes and nuances in tightness within the exquisite, majestic walls. I myself had a test run, and it was as tight and smooth as any drive in a Mercedes-Benz S550e.”

The award ceremony for this year’s best designer vagina went well, although the hall where it was held seemed to be besieged by a deep musty, pungent yet sweet fragrance afterwards. Many of the attendees and vagina experts were seen constantly wiping their glasses from the steam.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
Mississippi Giving $1000 Reward to Bounty Hunters For Illegal Alien Deportations
Daily Squib
Virginiahttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.