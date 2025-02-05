Mississippi Giving $1000 Reward to Bounty Hunters For Illegal Alien Deportations

The proposed bill would offer a $1,000 reward to registered bounty hunters for each successful deportation they help facilitate. This reward, funded by the general assembly and administered by the state treasurer, is intended to encourage collaboration between law enforcement and private citizens in identifying individuals unlawfully residing in Mississippi, thereby assisting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in their removal efforts.

Mississippi’s House Bill 1484 proposes the creation of a hotline where people can report immigrants in the country illegally. Reports that result in arrest and imprisonment are eligible for a $1,000 reward. Separately, the bill proposes the creation of the “Mississippi Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program” through which the state government can license “bounty hunters” to “find and detain illegal aliens.”

Bounty hunters from many neigbouring states are now rushing to Mississippi to see if they can be included in the program. If other states adopt the same program, the problem of illegal immigration could be solved in less than six months purely on the monetary incentives.

BREAKING: New proposed bill in Mississippi would pay $1,000 to bounty hunters for each successful deportation of an illegal that they help facilitate pic.twitter.com/Q312LDoR5W — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 24, 2025

As of today’s report, the bill has not passed yet, but due to the urgency and magnitude of the illegal alien problem in the United States, and the Trump administration putting such importance on the issue, the bill is set to pass very soon.

“If you round up ten of them a day, that’s like ten grand a day. That’s good money right there!” one of the registered bounty hunters revealed.