17.7 C
London
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldMississippi Giving $1000 Reward to Bounty Hunters For Illegal Alien Deportations
World

Mississippi Giving $1000 Reward to Bounty Hunters For Illegal Alien Deportations

JACKSON - USA - Bounty hunters in Mississippi will be given $1000 per illegal alien deportation, a new bill is proposing.

Daily Squib
By Mando
ai
bounty hunters mississippi 1000 dollars illegal aliens 2

The proposed bill would offer a $1,000 reward to registered bounty hunters for each successful deportation they help facilitate. This reward, funded by the general assembly and administered by the state treasurer, is intended to encourage collaboration between law enforcement and private citizens in identifying individuals unlawfully residing in Mississippi, thereby assisting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in their removal efforts.

Mississippi’s House Bill 1484 proposes the creation of a hotline where people can report immigrants in the country illegally. Reports that result in arrest and imprisonment are eligible for a $1,000 reward. Separately, the bill proposes the creation of the “Mississippi Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program” through which the state government can license “bounty hunters” to “find and detain illegal aliens.”

Bounty hunters from many neigbouring states are now rushing to Mississippi to see if they can be included in the program. If other states adopt the same program, the problem of illegal immigration could be solved in less than six months purely on the monetary incentives.

As of today’s report, the bill has not passed yet, but due to the urgency and magnitude of the illegal alien problem in the United States, and the Trump administration putting such importance on the issue, the bill is set to pass very soon.

“If you round up ten of them a day, that’s like ten grand a day. That’s good money right there!” one of the registered bounty hunters revealed.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
Preparations For Massive US Military Base in Gaza Already Underfoot
Daily Squib
Mandohttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. I am thinking of applying for Green card visa to work in USA. I from Lagos, Nigeria and wanting to moving to USA to become bounty hunters. When can I come over?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.