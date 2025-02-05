17.7 C
Preparations For Massive US Military Base in Gaza Already Underfoot

PENTAGON - USA - Preparations for a massive US military base in Gaza are already underfoot, as it seems the planning phase is now over.

The new US military base proposed for Gaza will be vast and include airstrips as well as barracks for thousands of troops, and it’s all thanks to Hamas who have effectively gifted this opportunity to the Americans.

“Hamas were played real good. They fell into the trap, and have now lost Gaza for good, for the Palestinian people. It is sad to say for the Palestinians, they should have never accepted Hamas as their overlords who sent them into destruction,” a commentator revealed on Wednesday.

The US military base will not only serve as a key staging post for US interests in the region but will also protect the newly developed luxury holiday resort of Gaza on the Sea when it is constructed. Trump will now use the Gaza pier port which was built by Joe Biden for $230 million for Gaza aid to Palestinians as a major unloading terminal for building materials and construction equipment. The temporary port will then be adapted to a permanent one.

As the Arab world stood by and watched, changes were made in the Middle East that will forever seal its fate, and the Iranian and Hezbollah regimes are now solidly on the back foot, along with the Russians and Chinese.

It seems this was the plan all along, and it worked a treat for America and Israel.

