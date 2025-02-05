TRUMP: “Things are going to change in Gaza – the new Middle East riviera”

Golf courses, yacht clubs, luxury condos and all the best brands for shopping. The nightclubs at night will be bristling with joyous patrons, and the bijoux restaurants lining the bejewelled streets jammed with diners eager to empty their credit cards. Gaza is going to change, and change for the better, says Trump. The Gaza Strip is going to be one of the most exclusive luxurious places in the world — the new Middle East Riviera.

Après-dîner of the finest French cuisine embellished with little Middle Eastern touches, it’s off to one of the many casinos for a little baccarat or roulette, or maybe one of those monster slot machines with million dollar payouts.

This beautiful new Middle East Riviera paradise is the epitome of style, money and class where the glitterati assemble over the bones of the dead. So, they’re dead, everybody fucking dies, might as well enjoy life to the full while you can. Fill yer boots, go in balls deep, and love every moment of life, instead of celebrating death and misery like some people did in the past.

Later on, it’s off to a few private parties in some of the most opulent apartments and penthouses on the Gaza Strip, right next to the glistening edifice of the Trump Tower. The Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis flood the streets, the valets busy bees with a lot of parking to do.

It’s safe here, no bombs, no terrorists, just beautiful people and a lot of gold taps and champagne.