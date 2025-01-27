17.7 C
Monday, January 27, 2025
secret satire society
World

Trump Planning Golf Resort to Replace Gaza

GAZA - Donald Trump is advising that all Palestinians move to Egypt and Jordan because he's building a golf resort there.

Daily Squib
By Bill Ding
When you have rubble over rubble in a place that used to be Gaza, and a new US President called Trump beating around the shop, shit gets kind of crazy. Trump, in all his wisdom now says that the people who used to inhabit this place should simply move to Egypt or Jordan, because they’re just not needed anymore.

“We’re gonna have a golf course here, a resort there and condos over there,” Trump excitedly told a press conference.

The real estate developers are itching to start building after the contracts are doled out.

“This is lucrative, easy money. Malls, condos, golf courses, a few Trump towers. The only problem is, we can’t have Palestinian people stinking up the place. They all need to go to Egypt or Jordan,” one real estate magnate revealed.

Gaza On Sea, a new Trump paradise is born.

