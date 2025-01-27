FAFO: Colombia’s President Petro Heels Like a Dog to Boss Trump

Sometimes you gotta pull the leash a little and rein in the lil doggy. If you’re the big boss like Trump that’s exactly what you do, and shit, you can do it all in real-time on Twitter X and Truthsocial while the world watches. International political wheeler dealing right there on your screen, it’s fascinating to watch and thoroughly entertaining. Fuck around and find out (FAFO) is what happens when you mess with the big boss, that’s exactly what happened to Colombia’s President Petro.

Petro’s now singing castrato, as he immediately capitulated to the Trump tariff threats for not allowing Colombian illegal alien repatriation flights to land.

Colombia has agreed to “unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” a White House statement said.

“Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again,” it added.

“President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation’s sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States.”

Next stop — Mexico, for refusing repatriation flights as well…

The DS presented in 2023 the idea that illegal economic Channel migrants arriving in the UK should be towed back to France by the British Navy, but it was never implemented because not only is the UK ruled by the ECHR, despite a supposed Brexit, but the people who run the country don’t have any fucking balls to do anything, not like the Teflon Don does anyway. Oorah!