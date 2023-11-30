17.7 C
Much Ado About Nothing: Not Racist to Ask About Baby Skin Colour

WINDSOR - England - To be curious about the baby skin colour of an unborn child is not racist as claimed by race-baiters.

Daily Squib
By Ding Dong
baby skin colour

It is perfectly normal for mixed race parents or relatives to debate what skin colour or complexion a baby will have before it is born.

To think that simply discussing such a subject is racist is absolute nonsense, to suggest so is simply a form of race-baiting. Genetic DNA mixes can come up with some interesting variations.

Naturally, the vindictive Meghan Markle and her attack poodle have created a hornets nest of nastiness and put the Windsors in the direct line of fire for the race-baiters to take pot shots.

Scientifically speaking, the baby skin colour from mixed race couples can be a fascinating subject involving many genetic variables that not only determine colouring of the skin but colour of the eyes and hair of the child.

Piers Morgan has revealed the names of the royals accused of the silly crime of simply asking a question during his latest show, which was a response to a Dutch ‘printing error‘ involving the latest sordid atrocity by Omid Scobie.

All of this hokum is of course inconsequential to the royal family, who will no doubt just get along with their duties and completely ignore all the needless hysteria being churned out by the media sewage machine.

Daily Squib
Ding Donghttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

