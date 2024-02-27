Reform: Saving Britain the Common Sense Widdecombe Way

17.7 C
DONCASTER - England - No one speaks more common sense than the Reform Party's Ann Widdecombe.

By Mr. Charrington

The whip cracks to the strains of Abba as Ann Widdecombe takes to the stage much like a tornado takes to a Floridian coastline. This is a woman who can only speak sense and nothing else, and should be venerated as Britain’s true saviour, especially regarding the fields of mass unfettered immigration, law and order as well as real fucking fair rights.

You may not agree with what Ann Widdecombe says, but that’s because you have no sense of true right and wrong. You must learn, you must appreciate what Ann Widdecombe says because her voice is the shout of the Magna Carta, the shout of the silent majority and the shout of ancient Britons.

Freedom means everything to this woman, and it means a lot to us at the Daily Squib offices. We need to bring back our liberty, our freedom for expression without persecution and cancellation. We must tolerate other people’s opinions, and this Christian woman rightly wants Christians to be treated in the same manner as other religions are treated. This is only fair for every Christian, if you believe in Christianity or not, this is a religion that is becoming more and more marginalised.

Ann Widdecombe is the antidote to the horrid Marxist woke high priests of fake morality, as much as the Daily Squib has always fought against. This is why when we were afforded an interview with Ann, we were truly honoured.

This coming election, a message must be sent not only to the failing incompetent Conservative Party but to the failing lacklustre Labour Party as well — WE’VE HAD ENOUGH!

Daily Squib
Mr. Charringtonhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

