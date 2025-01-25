17.7 C
World

Forget Brexit – Farage Nephew in Upskirtit Fiasco

CROYDON - England - Nigel Farage's nephew was involved with a bit of Upskirtit - not Brexit.

By Seymour Bush
While his uncle Nigel is more concerned with things like Brexit, Joseph Farage, 31, seems to be more concerned with Upskirtit.

He’s been nicked by the rozzers after he admitted placing a mobile phone beneath a woman’s skirt without consent with the intention of capturing a bit of lurid scenery. For his efforts, he was ordered to pay £200 compensation and was fined £576.

Upskirting was made an offence in England and Wales six years ago. As things are going with Labour, Brexit will also be made into an offence soon as well.

