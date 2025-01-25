UK Illegal Immigration Has to First Reach a Certain Level of Disruption

You may wonder how bad a situation has to be until any action by a government takes place? Well, the truth is that successive governments have been nurturing illegal immigration into the UK for many political reasons, but there is one very specific reason that is the underlying factor for all of this chaotic mess.

Is immigration bad in the UK right now? Yes. Is anything of merit being done about the massive influx? No.

The situation is going to have to become a lot worse for any action to take place, the threat will have to be totally untenable. We’re talking illegal immigrants literally hanging off fucking streetlamps bad, we’re talking about no one being able to even enter a hospital let alone being able to be treated, we’re talking every spot of the country full to the brim of economic migrants all begging and stealing at the same time.

According to the engineers of this malaise, things aren’t that bad yet, so they’re just waiting, and waiting until it gets even worse than bad, but really fucking bad. You see, they could have stopped this nonsense years ago, but they did not, and it was all for a very good reason — ID cards, biometric markers, microchips. When you the population agree to that, then they will clean up the mass illegal immigration faster than a vindaloo goes through a pensioner. Never squander a crisis, especially one that you engineered yourself.

Here’s the solution they will say, and the populace, fed up to the back teeth, will practically beg them for a fucking barcode tattooed on their foreheads, or whatever system they will utilise. Yes, this technique will be used Europe wide, but the UK is always first in implementing these wonderful prohibitive matters because of its enclosed sandbox island status. The UK has always been a good testing ground for control techniques because it is a tiny enclosed space where people cannot easily escape, and those that do try to escape will not be able to leave unscathed after being reamed by the tax authorities first.

The key to mass immigration is that it is a very easily controllable element. By creating a vast overpopulation problem where crucial utilities are compromised, and crime increases at seemingly exponential rates, the engineers create a public outcry. People want a solution, they demand a solution — et voila, a solution is presented. Every person in the UK will have to be tagged with a mandatory method of identification, which will utilise tracking technology at all times, and include crucial biometric data regarding, employment, health records and citizen status will be incorporated. This solution will be touted as a clean solution to illegal immigration because there will be no way of being employed, and no way of completing a transaction without it. Illegal immigrants will stand out a mile, and will be rounded up sharpish. All licences for various things will be kept on these biometric devices. There will be no way to receive NHS treatment without it, and there will be no way to use any transport system without it either.

The solution to a situation deliberately engineered will be even worse than the original problem, but the population will beg for it, and gladly incorporate it into their lives. Until that moment of capitulation reaches a crescendo, the illegal immigration will continue, on and on.