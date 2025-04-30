UK Bottom of List For US Trade Deal After Starmer Reunites With EU

The Labour government under Kier Starmer is set to lose the UK trillions after jeopardising a lucrative US trade deal.

It is understood that British negotiators are close to signing an agreement that would align UK food and veterinary standards with the EU’s regulatory rulebook.

Donald Trump has now made a trade deal with the UK a third-order priority, or he may completely dump the deal.

The United States has decided to split their negotiations with more than a dozen other countries into three phases, with the UK being placed in either phase two or three, according to people who have been briefed on the talks.

EU Deal Reversing Brexit Takes Priority

The Starmer policy of reneging on Brexit with talks with the EU on trade and free movement are one of the many reasons the Trump administration are looking elsewhere.

To enter into a so-called ‘Switzerland-style’ agreement would require the UK to align with all the EU’s food safety rules and then adhere to all future regulatory changes made by the collectivist EU bloc. This would constrain the UK’s flexibility in negotiating the agricultural chapters of other FTAs.

The US demands, according to UK ministers for the Labour government, are incompatible with the UK aligning with the EU’s agricultural regulations with an EU trade deal currently in progress.

Britain will now be set to lose trillions, and trillions of pounds that would have been good for the ailing economy as it is already on the brink of major recession. A lucrative US trade deal would have solved many of the UK’s economic problems. Instead of a lucrative US trade deal, Starmer is locking the UK back into the regulatory nightmare of the EU, which will cost Britain further trillions in GDP terms.