THOUGHTCRIME UPDATE: Labour Stasi Agents Are Listening and Watching

Comrades, commissars, Labour Party hierarchy, Bolsheviks, apparatchiks, Big State civil servants, train drivers, Marxist union bosses, NHS managers, and the rest of the proletariat.

URGENT COMMUNIQUÉ REGARDING THOUGHTCRIME HATE OFFENCES

STASI RECU OFFICE – DEPT. 34-A, MINITRUE 8211-1110

When everything within the Labour Stasi Soviet movement is so far-left, it stands that anything else is viewed as far-right and fascist in nature — “behaviours” that cause harm including, the extreme Right, extreme misogyny, anti-environmental extremism, political discussion, questioning of Big State authority for example are viewed as hate crimes of the Labour Soviet State. We are watching and listening every day, every hour to see if citizens make “harmful communications” likely to cause “psychological harm” or make “claims of ‘two-tier’ policing” deemed as a “Right-wing extremist narrative”.

CITIZENS OF SOVIET BRITAIN ARE URGED TO REPORT ANY FORM OF DISSENT OR PERCEIVED HATE THOUGHTCRIME TO YOUR LOCAL STASI OFFICE OR AGENT IMMEDIATELY

Thoughtcrime hate incident reference guide 6453221-1.0-89876

The Office of Stasi Policing for the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain states that a thoughtcrime has been committed, where it is perceived by the reporting person or any other person that the incident was motivated by hostility or prejudice based on: A person’s race or perceived race, including any racial group or ethnic background including countries within the UK, and gypsy and traveller groups;

Any form of democracy, elections, political debate or discussion;

Any form of capitalism, imperialism, aspiration, wealth or property ownership;

Any form of free speech, questioning, debate, opinion is a thoughtcrime hate speech;

A person’s woke soviet indoctrination level; where the person is attacked for identifying as anything they want to identify as, for example as a cat, or a toilet brush, or as a woman even though they are biologically and scientifically male, or vice versa;

Any offence caused to anyone who is offended by someone and reported to Labour Party Stasi officers or agents;

Any form of offensive comment referencing the Labour Big State, communism, sovietization, collectivism, Marxism, The EU, China, CCP, Bolshevism, communist ideological subversion techniques, Trotskyism, Leninism and Maoism;

Any form of offensive hateful comment aimed at a soviet officer of the Big State, Labour commissars, Comrade Starmer, train drivers, Marxist ASLEF/RMT/TFL members, Marxist union bosses, civil servants of the Big State, Council bosses;

Any form of political discussion is a crime and is dissent towards the soviet order;

Any form of masculinity, toxic male traits, being a man, mansplaining, manspreading, laddish behaviour, being part of the Manosphere;

Any form of dissent or questioning of Net Zero or of any eco diktats created by Marxist controlling factions and Marxist eco fanatics;

A person’s sexual orientation or perceived sexual orientation;

A person who is transgender or perceived to be transgender, including people who are transsexual, transgender, gender-fluid, non-binary, genderqueer, bigender, intersex, paedophiles, alloromantic, allosexual, androsexual, aromantic, cupiosexual, libidoist asexual, graysexual, autosexual, bicurious, demiromantic, demisexual, gay, gynosexual, lesbian, omnisexual, polysexual, pirilosexual, piniqualasexual, queer, skoliosexual, spectrasexual, cross dressers and those who hold a gender recognition certificate under the Gender Recognition Act 2004.

Remember – Listen, Look — Report!